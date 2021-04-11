Left Menu

Covid-19 second wave: Strict night curfew in Mangaluru city

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 11:56 IST
Covid-19 second wave: Strict night curfew in Mangaluru city
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have started strictly implementing the night curfew imposed to check the spread of a second wave of coronavirus infection within the police commissionerate from Saturday night.

Police sources said all vehicles plying after 10 PM were checked and the unnecessary movement of people was brought under control during the curfew hours between 10 PM and 5 AM.

People who ventured out were warned and sent back.

Hoteliers and other businessmen in the city downed their shutters early in the night on Saturday.

A large number of police personnel, including four assistant commissioners, two deputy commissioners, 18 inspectors and 40 sub inspectors have been deployed in the city to monitor the situation.

A total of 45 checkpoints have been set up across the city corporation.

Eight to ten policemen, led by an ASI are posted at all the checkpoints.

The Karnataka government decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM in major cities, district headquarter towns and other urban areas for 11 days from Saturday till April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Voting started in Benin on Sunday in a presidential election as some opposition parties called for a boycott following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a mul...

Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the worlds most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.During two weeks at sea, the envi...

EC trying to suppress facts by barring entry of politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a genocide, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to suppress f...

India's new COVID-19 cases hit record again amid vaccination push

New COVID-19 cases in India surged to a record of 152,879 on Sunday as the country battled a second wave of infections by pushing for faster vaccinations, with some states considering tougher restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021