Covid-19 second wave: Strict night curfew in Mangaluru city

Police have started strictly implementing the night curfew imposed to check the spread of a second wave of coronavirus infection within the police commissionerate from Saturday night.

Police sources said all vehicles plying after 10 PM were checked and the unnecessary movement of people was brought under control during the curfew hours between 10 PM and 5 AM.

People who ventured out were warned and sent back.

Hoteliers and other businessmen in the city downed their shutters early in the night on Saturday.

A large number of police personnel, including four assistant commissioners, two deputy commissioners, 18 inspectors and 40 sub inspectors have been deployed in the city to monitor the situation.

A total of 45 checkpoints have been set up across the city corporation.

Eight to ten policemen, led by an ASI are posted at all the checkpoints.

The Karnataka government decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM in major cities, district headquarter towns and other urban areas for 11 days from Saturday till April 20.

