Left Menu

Nobel laureate trashes theory of limited govt intervention to uplift poor

Data from my randomised control trials clearly showed that theyre those people who benefited from publicnon-government help have seen income increasing by 25 per cent leading to an 18 per cent jump in consumption he said.While calling for more globalisation and free trade, he however admitted that fight against poverty has become more complicated in a globalised world as globalisation has created new forms of risks-- the now raging pandemic is one of the best examples of such new risks-- especially for the poor as they suffered the most from the lockdowns across the world.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:13 IST
Nobel laureate trashes theory of limited govt intervention to uplift poor

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Abjijit Vinayak Banerjee has trashed the ideology that calls for lesser or limited government interventions towards uplifting the poor arguing that such freebies make the poor lazy, saying there is no evidence whatsoever proving so.

He said his own research on the subject across diverse economies in Asia, Africa and Latin America in the past decade and more does not support this ideology, rather it proves that those who have benefited from public and non-governmental interventions wherein they were given free assets did in fact became more productive and creative.

Addressing the 20th foundation day of Bandhan Bank, the non-profit-turned-MFI-turned-small finance bank, on Sunday, Banerjee said there is no data and no empirical evidence anywhere to establish the ideology that getting freebies or getting free assets make the poor people lazy.

This ideology has been pushing successive governments to give less to the poor so that they don't become lazy. But we have seen no evidence to this effect anywhere, not even in India, instead we have seen everywhere improvements, he said.

The economist also partly blamed those people hawking this ideology for the large number of the poor here and elsewhere as this had successive governments leaving poverty reduction and other socioeconomic impactful measures to non-profits and private sector till about the middle of the first decade of the new millennium when Manmohan Singh-led government unveiled the rural jobs guarantee scheme.

This and many other affirmative actions has lifted nearly tens of millions out of poverty in five years after the implementation. He said an analysis of a decadal data from Bandhan when it was an NGO, clearly established the impact of its work on the poor who have seen on average 25 per cent income growth helping them consume 18 per cent more.

This is a great data-driven lesson, gained from his randomised control trials, in fighting poverty over a long period, Banerjee said, adding the first lesson in this is that when the poor become better off, they become more creative in generating more wealth and leading better lives including by sending their kids to better schools far away from their villages. Data from my randomised control trials clearly showed that they're those people who benefited from public/non-government help have seen income increasing by 25 per cent leading to an 18 per cent jump in consumption he said.

While calling for more globalisation and free trade, he however admitted that fight against poverty has become more complicated in a globalised world as globalisation has created new forms of risks-- the now raging pandemic is one of the best examples of such new risks-- especially for the poor as they suffered the most from the lockdowns across the world. The globalised world has more risks of varied formats and we need more impactful and nuanaced risk mitigation measures and mechanism to tide over them and not puncturing the wheels of globalisation. This could be done by upskilling, re-skilling and learning new skills, he said, adding globalisation arond the world and more so in our country has had limited success because we have not paid enough attention to creating risk mitigation mechanism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fan credits DMX for inspiring her to forgive dad who died from addiction

Tributes have been pouring in since the demise of the American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday local time, after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. A fan has credited him with forging an understanding about her o...

'Openers hunting in pair': Kaif lauds Shaw and Dhawan

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif on Sunday hailed Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan for their performance against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Sha...

With key deals, Uganda's nascent oil sector nears maturity

Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company Total signed agreements Sunday on building a heated pipeline to carry crude oil from western Uganda to the Indian Ocean coast. Construction of the pipeline, which would be the worlds longest at 897 mi...

Blinken warns of China's 'increasingly aggressive actions' against Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is concerned about Chinas aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021