Left Menu

Biden sees "win" for US in electric vehicle battery deal

Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia, a person briefed on the matter said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:33 IST
Biden sees "win" for US in electric vehicle battery deal

Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia, a person briefed on the matter said. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.” LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation reached the settlement, ending the need for Biden to intervene in the dispute, the person said Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the companies had not announced the settlement. No details were available.

The US International Trade Commission decided in February that SK stole 22 trade secrets from LG Energy, and that SK should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

The decision could have left Ford and Volkswagen scrambling for batteries as they both roll out additional electric vehicle models. SK has contracts to make batteries for an electric Ford F-150 pickup truck and an electric Volkswagen SUV.

The commission said SK could supply batteries to Ford Motor Co. for four years and to Volkswagen AG for two years.

The decision jeopardized a USD 2.6 billion battery factory that SK is building in Commerce, Georgia.

Politicians were calling on Biden to overrule the commission's decision. Biden had until Sunday night to make a decision.

Biden said in a statement Sunday that building electric vehicles and the batteries needed for them is an important part of his USD 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

“We need a strong, diversified and resilient US-based electric vehicle battery supply chain, so we can supply the growing global demand for these vehicles and components — creating good-paying jobs here at home, and laying the groundwork for the jobs of tomorrow. Today's settlement is a positive step in that direction,” Biden said.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fan credits DMX for inspiring her to forgive dad who died from addiction

Tributes have been pouring in since the demise of the American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday local time, after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. A fan has credited him with forging an understanding about her o...

'Openers hunting in pair': Kaif lauds Shaw and Dhawan

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif on Sunday hailed Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan for their performance against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Sha...

With key deals, Uganda's nascent oil sector nears maturity

Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company Total signed agreements Sunday on building a heated pipeline to carry crude oil from western Uganda to the Indian Ocean coast. Construction of the pipeline, which would be the worlds longest at 897 mi...

Blinken warns of China's 'increasingly aggressive actions' against Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is concerned about Chinas aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021