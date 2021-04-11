Fire in Navi Mumbai commercial high-rise doused, no injuries

Fire in Navi Mumbai commercial high-rise doused, no injuriesPTI | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:25 IST
A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a commercial complex near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, and two fire-tending vehicles doused it in an hour, a civic official said.
No injury was reported in the fire that took place in RealTech building at around 3:30pm, as offices were closed due to it being a Sunday, though furniture and fixtures on the floor were gutted, said TMC regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
Cooling operations were underway at the site and a probe had begun to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.
