Fire in Navi Mumbai commercial high-rise doused, no injuries

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a commercial complex near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, and two fire-tending vehicles doused it in an hour, a civic official said.

No injury was reported in the fire that took place in RealTech building at around 3:30pm, as offices were closed due to it being a Sunday, though furniture and fixtures on the floor were gutted, said TMC regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Cooling operations were underway at the site and a probe had begun to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.

