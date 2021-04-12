Left Menu

Tredence launches ML Works, machine learning ops platform to accelerate AI innovation and value realization

Tredence, a leading AI engineering and analytics services company, is powering innovation in artificial intelligence with the launch of its state-of-the-art machine learning operations platform, ML Works.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-04-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 09:46 IST
Tredence launches ML Works, machine learning ops platform to accelerate AI innovation and value realization
Meet ML Works - Tredence's MLOps Platform. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tredence, a leading AI engineering and analytics services company, is powering innovation in artificial intelligence with the launch of its state-of-the-art machine learning operations platform, ML Works. The community launch targeted at data scientists, engineers and analysts will allow them to register and explore ML Works for free. Enterprise launch will follow in September.

Industry-wide, companies are struggling with AI projects that fail to make it into production due to bias in data, algorithms or the teams managing them. ML Works is designed to help companies solve complex challenges in ML operations with automated workflows, pre-built solutions to track model degradation and code workflow management. With ML Works, data scientists can shift their focus from managing machine learning and mitigating risks to augmenting AI innovations. "AI only delivers value if machine learning models are deployed in production, which is why we created ML Works to help enterprises make the most of their machine learning investments," said Soumendra Mohanty, COO, and Chief Innovation Officer, Tredence. "Breakaway companies across the globe are focused on driving AI-led innovation and faster value realization, and ML Works will help enterprises of all sizes make that leap."

Based on extensive experience in managing several AI customer engagements, Tredence developed ML Works to scale thousands of machine learning models, reduce outages and simplify model monitoring. Further, the platform monitors the health of models to mitigate bias and detect anomalies, which can be expensive and disruptive for companies employing AI. "First and foremost, ML Works is designed to help data scientists enjoy greater efficiencies without having to worry about monitoring and managing machine learning models in production," added Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer, Tredence. "This cutting-edge platform will accelerate the machine learning lifecycle, which will be a game-changer in the industry."

ML Works includes data drift analysis for continuous monitoring of production model accuracy, custom metrics and explainable AI to help non-technical users with model predictions. Expanding its enterprise-wide focus on innovation in artificial intelligence, Tredence Studio now features more than 30 AI accelerators that enable clients to manage market shifts and turn ideas into solutions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time as COVID-19 situation worsens

Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold co...

Japan begins COVID-19 shots for over 65s as fourth infection wave looms

Japan began COVID-19 vaccinations for its sizable elderly population on Monday, with imported doses still in short supply and the pace unlikely to stop a fourth wave of infection.Shots for people aged 65 and above began at some 120 sites ac...

Police fire tear gas at protesters after Black man shot dead near Minneapolis

Police fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse angry protesters after an officer fatally shot a Black man about 10 miles 16 km from where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last May, a Reuters witness said. About 100 people, some visibly u...

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases doctors protest against shortage of medical resources in Nagpur

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, resident doctors of the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital Nagpur held a protest on Sunday against the government and the district administration over the shortage of medical res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021