Left Menu

MediBuddy spreading awareness on PCOD, PCOS with digital campaign

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has collaborated with news website The Quint to raise awareness about polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:00 IST
MediBuddy spreading awareness on PCOD, PCOS with digital campaign
One in every 10 women suffer from PCOD and PCOS. Image Credit: ANI

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has collaborated with news website The Quint to raise awareness about polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). In India, one in every 10 women suffer from PCOD and PCOS, and there still continues to remain a lack of general awareness about the ailments as they often go undetected.

MediBuddy with its campaign urges women to seek professional medical attention and lead a desired healthy lifestyle. The platform aims to debunk myths and stigma revolving around the disease. As per data, most women on the healthcare platform sought medical consultations related to menstruation problems. About 21.27 per cent of women complained of irregular menstrual cycle and 19.7 per cent reported missed periods.

The digital healthcare platform enables individuals to seek medical help at their convenience and comfort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZenecas shot. Australia, which had banked...

Ten states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Apr 12 PTI Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 per cent of t...

Muslims navigate restrictions in the second pandemic Ramadan

For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual performing the nighttime group prayers called taraweeh at the mosque once again.Last year, the coronavirus upended the 68-year-old Egyptians routine of going ...

Clinical KKR hope to get it right against nemesis MI

Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians in their second IPL match here on Tuesday.Having missed the last two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021