Left Menu

South Korea's Moon says EV battery settlement 'very meaningful'

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:03 IST
South Korea's Moon says EV battery settlement 'very meaningful'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday welcomed a decision by two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers to settle a long-running intellectual property dispute that had threatened thousands of American jobs and President Joe Biden's environmental policies.

In agreeing to pay 2 trillion won (USD 1.8 billion) to LG Energy Solution over stolen trade secrets, SK Innovation can now move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia for electrically powered Ford pickup trucks and Volkswagen SUVs. In a series of tweets, Moon said the companies' last-minute settlement on Sunday was “fortunate” and “very meaningful” and would help stabilise global supply chains in a fast-moving industry that's experiencing growing pains.

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in a press release called for “stronger cooperation and solidarity” between South Korean battery companies which should now focus on “preparing for the future in face of intense global competition.” The agreement between the companies averted an intervention by Biden in a case closely watched for its implications for his clean-energy agenda, which includes drastically increasing use of electric vehicles to help address climate change.

Biden had until Sunday night to decide whether to step in, following a February ruling by a trade commission. He called the agreement a “win for American workers and the American auto industry.” In a regulatory filing to South Korean financial authorities, SK Innovation said it will provide LG Energy a lump-sum payment of 1 trillion won ($888 million) and the same maximum amount in royalties. The companies also agreed to withdraw all pending trade disputes in the United States and South Korea and not assert new claims for 10 years.

The U.S. International Trade Commission had decided in February that SK stole 22 trade secrets from LG Energy and that SK Innovation should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

The decision had jeopardized a $2.6 billion battery factory that SK Innovation is building in Commerce, Georgia. The company has contracts to make batteries for an electric Ford F-150 pickup truck and an electric Volkswagen SUV.

Despite the expensive agreement, the stock prices of SK Innovation rose by nearly 12 per cent on Monday to close at 266,500 won (USD 237) per share, reflecting a return of investor confidence as the company avoided a potentially bigger setback in business.

Lee Dong-wook, an analyst at South Korea's Kiwoom Securities, said that the agreement eases supply uncertainties for SK Innovation's customers, including Ford and Volkswagen, which have been scrambling for batteries as they roll out additional electric vehicle models.

It also frees SK Innovation from what would have been massive spending in legal fees and lobbying activities, which could possibly help the company break even in its battery business earlier than expected, Lee wrote in a report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

Iran on Monday blamed Israel for a sabotage attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged the centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium there, warning that it would take revenge for the assault.The comments by Foreign Ministry ...

Pavail Gulati to play Amitabh Bachchan's son in movie 'Goodbye'

Thappad actor Pavail Gulati has come on board to star in the upcoming film Goodbye, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna.Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, Goodbye will feature Gulati pla...

Thailand reports record COVID-19 cases ahead of national holiday

Thailand on Monday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily jump for a second day in a row, as the country deals with a third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.Since the latest outbreak began at the start of April, 4...

Water Challenge 2021, Four Finalists Shortlisted

Water challenge was launched by Smart City Living Lab, IIITH in association with the Government of Telangana NIUM together in Feb-March 21 timeframe to find viable solutions to the problems faced regarding water quality, supply, and non-re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021