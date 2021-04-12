Left Menu

China March new bank loans rise but broad credit growth eases

New bank loans in China rose more expected in March from the previous month due to strong corporate and household financing demand, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the rapidly recovering economy and containing debt risks. Chinese banks extended 2.73 trillion yuan ($416.62 billion)in new yuan loans in March, up from 1.36 trillion yuan in February and exceeding analyst expectations of 2.45 trillion yuan, according to data released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:44 IST
China March new bank loans rise but broad credit growth eases

New bank loans in China rose more expected in March from the previous month due to strong corporate and household financing demand, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the rapidly recovering economy and containing debt risks.

Chinese banks extended 2.73 trillion yuan ($416.62 billion)in new yuan loans in March, up from 1.36 trillion yuan in February and exceeding analyst expectations of 2.45 trillion yuan, according to data released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday. That pushed bank lending in the first quarter to a record high of 7.67 trillion yuan, according to Reuters' calculations based on central bank data. It beat the previous peak of 7.1 trillion yuan in the first quarter of 2020, when policymakers began rolling out unprecedented measures to deal with the shock from the coronavirus crisis.

The surge in loans has led to worries among authorities, with financial regulators telling banks to trim their loan books this year to guard against risks emerging from bubbles in domestic financial markets, sources told Reuters last month. Despite the March surge, growth in outstanding yuan loan eased to 12.6% from a year earlier compared with 12.9% in February. Analysts had expected 12.6% growth.

"I personally believe social financing is a more important gauge... which is at a relatively low level (for March). If it continues to slide, the contraction in credit looks pretty evident," said Hao Zhou, senior economist at Commerzbank. Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 12.3% in March from a year earlier and from 13.3% in February.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. In March, TSF also missed expectations, when it rose to 3.34 trillion yuan from 1.71 trillion yuan in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected March TSF of 3.70 trillion yuan.

China's credit trends are being closely watched by investors who are increasingly worried about policy tightening as Beijing looks to exit from emergency measures now that the world's second-largest economy is quickly regaining momentum. The country's blue-chip share index fell over 5% in March, its worst monthly performance in a year. Data last week showed inflation pressures are building, with a factory price gauge rising the most in nearly three years.

The central bank has pledged to stabilise the country's overall debt level which jumped last year due to stimulus measures, but has said it will avoid a sudden policy shift and will continue to support ailing small firms. Policymakers are especially concerned about financial risks involving the country's overheated property market, and have asked banks and local authorities to prevent business loans from flowing into real estate.

Last year, the central bank rolled out a raft of measures including cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios to support the economy. But it has kept the benchmark lending rate, the loan prime rate, unchanged since May. "We think that credit growth will slow further over the rest of the year," said analysts at Capital Economics, citing factors such as the PBOC directive to control lending for the rest of year and lower local government bond quotas.

"There's typically around a six-month lag before shifts in credit growth show up in the wider economy: the credit slowdown will be a growing drag in the second half of the year." Broad M2 money supply in March grew 9.4% from a year earlier, also below estimates of 9.6% forecast in the Reuters poll. It rose 10.1% in February. ($1 = 6.5528 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Amway reiterates focus on addressing childhood malnutrition on World Health Day

Building on its global expertise in the nutrition and wellness domain, Amway India, one of the countrys leading FMCG direct selling companies, celebrated World Health Day with a national webinar on building a better tomorrow with a focus on...

Lebanese minister expands claim over disputed maritime area with Israel

Lebanons caretaker public works and transport minister said on Monday he had signed a document expanding Lebanons claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel.The amendment would add around 1,400 square kilometres to the exclusive econ...

West Bengal: Bomb hurled at BJP camp in Bhatpara, allegations on TMC workers

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers on Monday accussed Trinamool Congress TMC for hurling a bomb at the BJP camp in Bhatpara on Sunday night. A bomb was hurdled at our camp at 12.10 pm last night. This is the repercussion as we filed a petit...

South Africa: Ramaphosa says country must 'recover' to gain new economic ground in global reality

Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, on Monday said the country must forge ahead for new economy to stand in a new global reality, according to a report by TFS.In a weekly newsletter, the President said that we have to both recov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021