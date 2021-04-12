ixigo launches campaign #TrainKaSwad, exploring the flavours of India through popular train journeys

Travel app, ixigo in collaboration with popular food YouTuber and blogger,Gaurav Wasan has launched campaign #TrainKaSwad to explore best of Indian street food through train journeys New Delhi, 12th April 2021: Travel app ixigo has rolled out a campaign - ixigo Train Ka Swad , in collaboration with popular food youtuber and blogger, Gaurav Wasan. The video series will see food enthusiast Gaurav set out on flavourful train adventures across India, covering some beautiful Indian cities and discovering food vendors and the famous delicacies they are known for. Delhi based food and travel blogger, Gaurav is known for his viral videos glorifying Indian street food culture and supporting small vendors on his journeys. On the new ixigo #TrainkaSwad campaign he will be sharing glimpses of his train travel adventures through reels,videos and images and educating travellers on how train travel has changed post COVID and exploring hidden and authentic food vendors in beautiful domestic leisure destinations. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill affecting all industries, including travel and tourism which was the hardest hit. Small street and food vendors who relied on tourist inflow were also amongst the worst affected with their livelihoods majorly hit. The new campaign aims to promote these vendors across the country, inspiring people to try mouth-watering delicacies from street food vendors and promote local tourism. Keeping the health and safety of all travellers in mind, ixigo #TrainkaSwad campaign is also addressing the importance of sanitising and wearing masks while travelling in trains. The video series will also educate travellers on how train travel has changed in the current environment and what amenities are and aren’t available on different routes.

Speaking on the campaign, Aloke Bajpai, CEO & Co-founder ixigo said, “Train journeys give travel a whole different feel and very few modes of transport can compare to the thrill of train travel. It’s the perfect way to experience the unique, diverse and cultural experiences that Indian cities have to offer. Through this new campaign our focus is to bring people closer to the real India through a great Indian rail adventure.” Commenting on the collaboration, food blogger Gaurav Wasan said,”Being an avid traveller, I have missed the joy of train journeys and the memories it evokes in all of us- from platform announcement to sharing food and conversations with random strangers while travelling and my eternal love for platform chai. I am excited to collaborate with ixigo for this incredible campaign which gave me a chance to blend my love for travel, food and supporting local tourism. “ Watch ixigo’s #TrainKaSwad videos here: New Delhi-Varanasi : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SmG1lkqpRs&t=1s New Delhi-Amritsar : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGPmUPfVEQ&t=43s About ixigo Launched in 2007, ixigo is an intelligent, AI-based travel app based in Gurugram, India. Offering train, flight and bus bookings across the ixigo and Confirmtkt brands, the company applies AI for deal discovery, personalized recommendations, airfare predictions & alerts, train delay information, PNR confirmation predictions and fully-automated customer service. ixigo is currently one of the top 10 most downloaded transactional e-commerce apps in India and is backed by Sequoia Capital and Elevation Capital, among other investors.

