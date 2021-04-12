Over 5 lakh people have downloaded 'Mera Ration' mobile app since launch last month: Official

The government's 'Mera Ration' mobile app has been downloaded by more than 5 lakh people within a month of its launch, a food ministry official said on Monday. The Mera Ration mobile app, launched on March 12, is helpful to ration card holders, particularly migrant beneficiaries, for identifying the nearest fair price shop and checking details of their entitlement and recent transactions. ''The Mera Ration mobile application has been downloaded by more than 5 lakh people after its launch,'' the official told PTI. The Android-based mobile application, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), is currently available in Hindi and English. Gradually, it would be made available in 14 languages. Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the government supplies highly subsidised foodgrains at Rs 1-3 per kg to over 81 crore people through the Public Distribution System (PDS). It is also offering ration card portability service ''One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC) in 32 states and union territories.

