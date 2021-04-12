Left Menu

Bus kills 3 pedestrians in Punjab

PTI | Rupnagar(Pb) | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Three pedestrians, including two women, were crushed to death by a speeding bus in a village in Punjab's Rupnagar district on Monday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Nangal to Chandigarh when the accident occurred near Bhanupali village in Anandpur Sahib Tehsil, they said.

The driver and the conductor of the public transport bus left the vehicle there and fled the spot after the accident, they added.

Police reached the spot and rushed the victims to the Anandpur Sahib Civil Hospital. While two persons died on the spot and were declared brought dead at the hospital, one died on the way to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

One of the deceased was identified as Rajinder while the two women remained unidentified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

