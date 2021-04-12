Campden Family Connect Completes Five Years in India

Business Wire India Campden Family Connect (CFC), a pre-eminent global membership network that caters to India's ultra-high net worth business families, has completed five years in India. CFC is a joint venture between RAAY – the Family Office of Amit Patni, Arihant Patni, and Campden Wealth, UK. Being one of the earliest Indian families to establish a Family Office in place as early as the 2000s, the Patni brothers are backed by the knowledge and expertise of the functioning of Family Offices.

CFC provides unrivaled knowledge, insights, and vital business intelligence for families to manage their business, wealth, and their families successfully, through proprietary research, regular publications, and knowledge forums. UK-based Campden Wealth, founded in 1987, is an independent family-owned business providing unrivaled knowledge and intelligence to the world's wealthiest families, their Family Oﬃces and ultra-high net worth investors. The global Campden community includes over 1400 members from 37 countries.

The concept of a Family Office is known to the world for many decades, however, its ideal structure, function, and benefits offered are not widely known. While markets like UK, Europe, and the USA have many formal and structured Family Offices, in India, the concept is still at a very nascent stage with a minimal number of fully owned Family Offices in existence. Campden Family Connect, a premier global membership community for ultra-high net worth business families in India, aims to fulfill this gap. Today, Campden Club in India has a membership base of over 100+ business family members, with each family having a net worth of over Rs. 250 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Patni, Director, Campden Family Connect, said, "Over the last 5 years, we have come a long way achieving various milestones, growing consistently in both size & reach. Successfully managing the interests of ultra-high net worth families requires a consistent focus and ongoing communication. Campden Family Connect offers a platform for global networking, exchange of knowledge and intelligence for multigenerational business families and Family Offices in India." Since its inception in 2016 in India, Campden Family Connect has organized close to 50 knowledge and networking forums across key cities in both physical and virtual formats. These conferences and round tables have had discussions on topics like 'structuring of a Family Office, 'succession planning, 'governance' (of the business, wealth, and family), 'wealth-management and alternative investments', 'co-investment workshops', 'next-generation grooming and induction', and 'philanthropy' among others.

About Campden Family Connect

The Patni family, a pioneer in the field of IT in India, went on to build a global IT outsourcing business spanning over a period of four decades. The family has constantly recognized the next wave of innovation, which also led them to become one of the very few families to establish a formal family office set-up in India back in 2002. However, even after years, the concept of family offices in India remains nascent with very few fully owned formal family office set-ups unlike in markets such as the UK, US, and Europe. To address this scenario, RAAY entered a joint venture with Campden Wealth, UK to set up a premier global membership community for ultra-high net worth families in India.

