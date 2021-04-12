Left Menu

Kabira Mobility launches e-scooter for commercial delivery

While the fixed battery can cover up to 120 km on a single charge, the swappable battery allows riders to cover 80 km in standard conditions on a single charge, it added.It has a 2500W motor that generates a peak power of 4000W with a maximum speed of 80 kmhour, the company said.With the launch of Hermes 75, we intend to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:33 IST
Kabira Mobility launches e-scooter for commercial delivery

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Kabira Mobility on Monday launched a high-speed commercial delivery electric scooter, Hermes 75 priced at Rs 89,600 (ex-showroom Goa).

The Hermes 75 has been designed to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to the last mile delivery partners, the Goa-based company said in a statement.

The electric scooter comes with options of fixed and swappable battery. While the fixed battery can cover up to 120 km on a single charge, the swappable battery allows riders to cover 80 km in standard conditions on a single charge, it added.

It has a 2500W motor that generates a peak power of 4000W with a maximum speed of 80 km/hour, the company said.

''With the launch of Hermes 75, we intend to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions. Low operational and maintenance cost will make it a right choice for the riders and partners as well,'' Kabira Mobility CEO Jaibir Singh Siwach said.

With the Hermes 75, the company has expanded its product portfolio, adding to the two electric bikes -- KM3000 and KM4000, launched earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.After imposing the most onerous restricti...

Chinese regulator orders Ant Group to conduct major overhaul

Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group, a financial affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, to become a financial holding company to ease financial oversight amid stepped up scrutiny of technology firms. In a meeting Monday,...

Judge who gave Babri case verdict is appointed 'Up-lokayukta'

Retired judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who gave the verdict in the high-profile Babri mosque demolition case last year, took oath as an up-lokayukta in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.As a judge of special CBI court, Yadav had on September 30, 2020 ac...

Prince William says 'grandpa' Philip would want us to get on with the job

Prince William, second in line to the British throne, hailed his grandpa Prince Philip for his dutiful service to the crown, but said that the late duke would have wanted members of the royal family to get on with their jobs.Philip, husband...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021