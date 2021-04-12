Kabira Mobility launches e-scooter for commercial delivery

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Kabira Mobility on Monday launched a high-speed commercial delivery electric scooter, Hermes 75 priced at Rs 89,600 (ex-showroom Goa).

The Hermes 75 has been designed to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to the last mile delivery partners, the Goa-based company said in a statement.

The electric scooter comes with options of fixed and swappable battery. While the fixed battery can cover up to 120 km on a single charge, the swappable battery allows riders to cover 80 km in standard conditions on a single charge, it added.

It has a 2500W motor that generates a peak power of 4000W with a maximum speed of 80 km/hour, the company said.

''With the launch of Hermes 75, we intend to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions. Low operational and maintenance cost will make it a right choice for the riders and partners as well,'' Kabira Mobility CEO Jaibir Singh Siwach said.

With the Hermes 75, the company has expanded its product portfolio, adding to the two electric bikes -- KM3000 and KM4000, launched earlier this year.

