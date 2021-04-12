Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of stake in Magma Fincorp by Rising Sun Holdings

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of a stake in Magma Fincorp Limited (Magma Fincorp) by Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited (Rising Sun) and Mr Sanjay Chamria and Mr Mayank Poddar.

CCI approves acquisition of stake in Magma Fincorp by Rising Sun Holdings
The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of a stake in Magma Fincorp Limited (Magma Fincorp) by Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited (Rising Sun) and Mr Sanjay Chamria and Mr Mayank Poddar.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of a shareholding in Magma Fincorp Limited by Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited and Mr Sanjay Chamria and Mr Mayank Poddar.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of a stake in Magma Fincorp Limited (Magma Fincorp) by Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited (Rising Sun) and Mr Sanjay Chamria and Mr Mayank Poddar.

Rising Sun is part of Mr Adar Poonawalla's Rising Sun group of companies. It is present in the financial services sector through its subsidiary, Poonawalla Finance Private Limited, which is a systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC).

Magma Fincorp is also a systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC. It offers a bouquet of financial products including commercial finance, agri-finance, SME finance, mortgage finance and general insurance with a focus on the rural and semi-urban sectors.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

