In the Covid pandemic time, it could be quite common to feel lonely. Social interactions have got limited due to continuous work-from-home culture.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:14 IST
Simran Kaur App: Helpful for times when you feel lonely
Simran Kaur. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): In the Covid pandemic time, it could be quite common to feel lonely. Social interactions have got limited due to continuous work-from-home culture. However, it is widely recognised that anyone can feel lonely sometimes regardless of their relationship status, but in these testing times, several people are suffering from loneliness and added mental disorders due to aloof modus operandi.

In such a scenario, Simran Kaur, an interactive app is trending nowadays due to its multiple engaging features. Simran comes live on the app as a fashion blogger to interact with her fans. She gives answers to their queries about the latest fashion trends and presents her ideas beautifully which keeps the users engaged all the time. Her videos are getting a lot of attention and traffic due to her unique and exciting content. She is also feeling great about the success of this app which is helping people in uplifting their spirits in these testing times. Every common man is mesmerized with the fashion world and wants to know more about the latest trends and style, as well as, they are curious to get the details of models' & super models' day to day activities. To interact with them is a dream of many and the Simran K app just does that quite efficiently which provides the peep into models and super models' personal space and understands their lifestyle.

Today when theatres and cinemas business is all-time low and superstars are losing their fan base on all platforms, Simran Kaur is continuously getting an increment in fan base on her live interactive platform with special greetings being exchanged and personalized interactions with each fan of hers. Whether any fan is going through tough times and just need to drive away their attention from the life issues, they come on Simran K app and forget their struggle for some time by going through Simran's antics, she is so refreshing. With big names in the tinsel town, trying to get away from the blind fan following, Simran Kaur is day by day getting more closer to her fans irrespective of the caste, creed, and economic strata of her fan base. This open interactive platform is not just driving her fans crazy for this app but also getting her an edge over the other B-town Superstars.

Loneliness is a state of mind which leads to low mood and aversion to any activity, it is a very serious problem because it may affect a person's thoughts, feelings, motivation, overall behaviour and sense of well being, and therefore, to stop people to reach such condition, Simran K app is doing a great job to maintain the social harmony and structure. Simran K app is helping people to overcome any sadness, improving concentration by giving the dose of instant happiness and this noble thought is really showing good signs for everyone involved by seeing the constant traffic on this app which is the next big thing.

