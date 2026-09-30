China to arrest former securities regulator chief Yi Huiman on bribery suspicion

​China's ​public prosecutor, the ‌Supreme People's ​Procuratorate, has sought the ‌arrest of former securities regulator chairman, Yi Huiman, on suspicion ‌of bribery after an investigation, ‌state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday. Yi allegedly took advantage ⁠of ​his ⁠position at the China Securities Regulatory ⁠Commission and also when ​he was with ICBC Bank, Xinhua ⁠reported.

Yi abused his official ⁠authority, ​sought benefits for others, and accepted property in ⁠particularly large amounts, Xinhua said without ⁠detailing ⁠the offences.