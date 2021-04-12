Croatia cenbank lifts growth forecast for 2021 to 5.9%

Croatia's central bank said on Monday it increased its growth forecast for this year to 5.9% from 5.0% projected last December. "We expect a stronger recovery of domestic demand this year," the central bank said in a statement.

It said some risks remained related to the results of the summer tourism season, which is seen bringing higher income than was the case last year. The worst case scenario envisages growth of just 2.8%, the bank said.

