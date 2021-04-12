Left Menu

TCS Q4 net jumps 14.9 pc on higher revenues

Revenues from India grew by over 11 per cent.The company was the first major member of India Inc to announce its earnings, and rivals - including Infosys and Wipro - will announce their March quarter and FY21 numbers on April 14 and April 15, respectively.During the last year, though IT Services revenue remained under pressure, we see good signs of recovery for TCS.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:27 IST
TCS Q4 net jumps 14.9 pc on higher revenues

The country's largest tech exporter TCS on Monday reported a 14.9 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 9,246 crore on higher profit margins and revenue growth.

It posted a marginal increase in reported post-tax profit at Rs 32,430 crore for FY21, despite a 4.6 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 1.64 lakh crore in the last fiscal.

The company, a cash-cow for the over USD 100 billion Tata Group, said it is optimistic from a demand perspective and is targeting to grow the topline in double-digits in the next few years.

TCS chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan on an analyst call said that FY22 will be an ''aberration'' from a revenue growth perspective, hinting at the low base throwing up a higher growth number.

Its overall revenues in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 43,705 crore, 9.4 per cent higher when compared to the year-ago quarter's 39,946 crore, and the operating profit margin widened by 0.2 per cent to 26.8 per cent.

From a fresh orders perspective, the total contract value achieved during the quarter stood at the highest ever of USD 9.2 billion, while the same for the fiscal stood at USD 31.6 billion.

Gopinathan said the company is not facing any pricing pressures but hinted that the large size deals, which had come down during the pandemic, are coming back now even as the overall volume of small deals continues to be high.

He pointed out that the largest deal it has cracked in the reporting quarter is over USD 800 million as against USD 2 billion in the year-ago period. He, however, added that this cannot be called a trend.

The company added 19,388 employees in the January-March period, making it the highest ever quarterly addition, and 40,000 employees during FY21 to take its overall base to 4.88 lakh.

Its chief of human resources Milind Lakkad told reporters that it does not see a significant challenge on talent supply, and has made an equal number of offers for hiring freshers from campuses as last year.

The attrition rate dipped to the lowest ever of 7.2 per cent, but chief financial officer V Ramakrishnan said it will inch up with overall growth in the industry, once it comes out of the pandemic impact.

During the quarter, it set aside a provision of Rs 1,218 crore towards a legal case filed by Epic Systems, which it continues to contest, Ramakrishnan said.

In the reporting quarter, banking, financial services and insurance delivered a healthy growth of nearly 5.5 per cent, while other segments like retail and consumer, manufacturing, and communication, media and technology also showed some marginal growth.

From a geographical perspective, all the markets showed negative growth in FY21, except continental Europe, which grew by over 5 per cent. Revenues from India grew by over 11 per cent.

The company was the first major member of India Inc to announce its earnings, and rivals - including Infosys and Wipro - will announce their March quarter and FY21 numbers on April 14 and April 15, respectively.

''During the last year, though IT Services revenue remained under pressure, we see good signs of recovery for TCS. They appear to have a healthy business pipeline as well,'' DD Mishra, a senior research director at Gartner, said.

The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share, taking the total dividend payout, including interim ones, to Rs 37 per share during FY21.

The company's share closed at Rs 3,241.45 apiece on the BSE, down 2.43 per cent, as against a 3.44 per cent correction on the benchmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi minister launches ‘missed call number’ service to help people get govt schemes benefits

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai....

Will back Maha govt if it clamps 'full lockdown': Pune traders

An umbrella organisation of traders in Pune on Monday said it will extend support to the Maharashtra government if it imposes a full lockdown in the state to curb the rising cases of coronavirus.The Federation of Traders Association FTA, Pu...

EU chief adviser says credibility of green finance rules at risk

The head of the group advising the European Union on its green finance rules has urged Brussels to resist political pressure to weaken them, saying the credibility of the regulation is at stake.The EU is racing to meet an April 21 deadline ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021