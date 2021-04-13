Left Menu

Campden Family Connect completes five years in India

Campden Family Connect (CFC), a pre-eminent global membership network which caters to India's ultra-high net worth business families, has successfully completed five years in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:45 IST
Campden Family Connect completes five years in India
Amit Patni - Director, Campden Family Connect. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Campden Family Connect (CFC), a pre-eminent global membership network which caters to India's ultra-high net worth business families, has successfully completed five years in India. CFC is a joint-venture between RAAY - the Family Office of Amit Patni, Arihant Patni and Campden Wealth, UK. Being one of the earliest Indian families to establish a Family Office in place as early as 2000s, the Patni brothers are backed by the knowledge and expertise of the functioning of Family Offices.

CFC provides unrivalled knowledge, insights and vital business intelligence for families to manage their business, wealth and their families successfully, through proprietary research, regular publications and knowledge forums. UK-based Campden Wealth, founded in 1987, is an independent family-owned business providing unrivalled knowledge and intelligence to the world's wealthiest families, their Family Offices and ultra-high net worth investors. The global Campden community includes over 1400 members from 37 countries. The concept of a Family Office is known to the world since many decades, however, its ideal structure, function and benefits offered are not widely known. While markets like UK, Europe and USA have many formal and structured Family Offices, in India, the concept is still at a very nascent stage with minimal number of fully owned Family Offices in existence.

Campden Family Connect, a premier global membership community for ultra-high net worth business families in India, aims to fulfil this gap. Today, Campden Club in India has a membership base of over 100+ business family members, with each family having a net worth of over Rs. 250 crore. "Over the last 5 years, we have come a long way achieving various milestones, growing consistently in both size & reach. Successfully managing the interests of ultra-high net worth families requires a consistent focus and ongoing communication. Campden Family Connect offers a platform for global networking, exchange of knowledge and intelligence for multigenerational business families and Family Offices in India," said Amit Patni, Director, Campden Family Connect, speaking on the occasion.

Since inception in 2016 in India, Campden Family Connect has organized close to 50 knowledge and networking forums across key cities in both physical and virtual formats. These conferences and round tables have had discussions on topics like 'structuring of a Family Office, 'succession-planning', 'governance' (of the business, wealth, and family), 'wealth-management and alternative investments', 'co-investment workshops', 'next-generation grooming and induction', and 'philanthropy' among others. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Russian Doll Season 2 updates: plot, cast, what we know further!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Police shooting death of Black man near Minneapolis sparks second night of unrest

Civil unrest gripped a Minneapolis suburb for a second night on Monday after the citys police chief said a fatal police shooting of a young Black man appeared to result from an officer mistakenly opening fire with her gun instead of a Taser...

Soccer-No time like the present as Chelsea's Tuchel targets instant success

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he joined the club to win trophies right away, not five years down the track, and wants his side to seize the moment when they face Porto in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final later on ...

Taiwan ready to welcome former top US diplomat Pompeo

In what could be called as a massive blow to China, Taiwan is making arrangements for former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo to visit the island later this year. According to South China Morning Post, Pompeo, known for his strong support ...

First ever human space flight signalled 'new era for humanity'

Observed annually on 12 April, the International Day commemorates the date in 1961 when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin carried out the first ever human space flight, opening the way for space exploration for the benefit of all humanity. Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021