Campden Family Connect completes five years in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Campden Family Connect (CFC), a pre-eminent global membership network which caters to India's ultra-high net worth business families, has successfully completed five years in India. CFC is a joint-venture between RAAY - the Family Office of Amit Patni, Arihant Patni and Campden Wealth, UK. Being one of the earliest Indian families to establish a Family Office in place as early as 2000s, the Patni brothers are backed by the knowledge and expertise of the functioning of Family Offices.

CFC provides unrivalled knowledge, insights and vital business intelligence for families to manage their business, wealth and their families successfully, through proprietary research, regular publications and knowledge forums. UK-based Campden Wealth, founded in 1987, is an independent family-owned business providing unrivalled knowledge and intelligence to the world's wealthiest families, their Family Offices and ultra-high net worth investors. The global Campden community includes over 1400 members from 37 countries. The concept of a Family Office is known to the world since many decades, however, its ideal structure, function and benefits offered are not widely known. While markets like UK, Europe and USA have many formal and structured Family Offices, in India, the concept is still at a very nascent stage with minimal number of fully owned Family Offices in existence.

Campden Family Connect, a premier global membership community for ultra-high net worth business families in India, aims to fulfil this gap. Today, Campden Club in India has a membership base of over 100+ business family members, with each family having a net worth of over Rs. 250 crore. "Over the last 5 years, we have come a long way achieving various milestones, growing consistently in both size & reach. Successfully managing the interests of ultra-high net worth families requires a consistent focus and ongoing communication. Campden Family Connect offers a platform for global networking, exchange of knowledge and intelligence for multigenerational business families and Family Offices in India," said Amit Patni, Director, Campden Family Connect, speaking on the occasion.

Since inception in 2016 in India, Campden Family Connect has organized close to 50 knowledge and networking forums across key cities in both physical and virtual formats. These conferences and round tables have had discussions on topics like 'structuring of a Family Office, 'succession-planning', 'governance' (of the business, wealth, and family), 'wealth-management and alternative investments', 'co-investment workshops', 'next-generation grooming and induction', and 'philanthropy' among others. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

