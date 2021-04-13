Left Menu

SignaGuard and QuakeLogic launch breakthrough structural health monitoring technology for earthquake-prone regions

California based QuakeLogic and SignaGuard (a division of MachineSense) announced today the development of a breakthrough process that combines the proprietary technology of both companies for structural health monitoring in earthquake-prone regions like the Himalayas.

MachineSense logo. Image Credit: ANI

Baltimore (Maryland) [USA], April 13 (ANI/Business Wire India): California based QuakeLogic and SignaGuard (a division of MachineSense) announced today the development of a breakthrough process that combines the proprietary technology of both companies for structural health monitoring in earthquake-prone regions like the Himalayas. Frequent earthquakes along the Himalayan region have led scientists to agree that the entire belt is due for a mega-earthquake at any time. Devastation from such a significant seismic event could result in millions of deaths since tourism is now so popular in the area.

Dr Erol Kalkan, CEO of Quakelogic, based in California, has shown that damage from major earthquakes can be minimized by conducting a structural health audit in vulnerable areas and identifying structures that would cause particular risk. Such an audit would apply technical algorithms developed by Dr Kalkan to the data from structural health monitoring sensors such as 3-axis deflections and 3-axis vibration sensors manufactured by SignaGuard, to locate structural weaknesses. Corrective action could then be taken to minimize failure of these structures in the event of a seismic event. SignaGuard, the public safety division of MachineSense, specializes in the development of seismometers, sensors and systems for public safety and industrial automation. The company has been working with Dr Kalkan for the past two years to develop a cost-effective system to estimate structural damage from seismic activity.

Signaguard, has recently released a new seismic sensor-enabled with Edge AI. Among its advanced IoT features are the ability to automatically shut down electrical lines based on seismic levels, triggering of automated SMS/email alerts of damage, and an open-source technical platform (Python) to include third party algorithms. This low-cost sensor has one of the smallest form factors in the industry. It is the opinion of Dr Biplab Pal, CTO of MachineSense, that auditing the critical structures over the entire Himalayan area of 3,000 km would be impossible without access to extremely low cost connected seismic sensors which can process data in the Edge, combined with automatic assessment by the algorithms developed by Dr Kalkan.

