Left Menu

Top 5 best-selling car models from Maruti Suzuki stable in 2020-21, says company

Alongside the year also brought new opportunities to innovate and connect with the customer...Maruti Suzukis wide product range has helped us keep ahead of over 90 competing automobile brands in the country, he added.The company said its vehicles have taken all the top 5 selling spots in India since 2017-18.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:10 IST
Top 5 best-selling car models from Maruti Suzuki stable in 2020-21, says company

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its models Swift, Baleno, WagonR, Alto and Dzire have emerged as best selling cars in 2020-21 and the top five models have come from its stable for the fourth consecutive year.

Swift with over 1.72 lakh units was at the number one position followed by Baleno with 1.63 lakh units, the company said in a statement.\R Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) tall boy WagonR was in the third spot with 1.60 lakh units while Alto and Dzire were at fourth and fifth with 1.59 lakh units and 1.28 lakh units respectively, it added.

These models contributed to almost 30 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales in 2020-21, MSI said, adding it is for the fourth consecutive year that India's five top selling cars have come from its stable.

Commenting on the feat, MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said that despite increasing competition, top five passenger vehicles sold in 2020-21 are from Maruti Suzuki.

''2020 brought in fresh challenges to the economy but customer's trust remained unchanged. Alongside the year also brought new opportunities to innovate and connect with the customer...Maruti Suzuki's wide product range has helped us keep ahead of over 90 competing automobile brands in the country,'' he added.

The company said its vehicles have taken all the top 5 selling spots in India since 2017-18. Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire have been the top 5 selling vehicles for all these four years. ''Alongside, Maruti Suzuki models have captured all the four top selling slots in the country for over a decade,'' it said, adding out of the top ten best selling models in 2020-21, seven models are from Maruti Suzuki. \R The ranking has been compiled by Maruti Suzuki on the basis of industry sales figure for the year 2020-2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe Syrian military helicopter deployed chemical weapon: OPCW

The UN-backed International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW released the findings of the second report by its Investigation and Identification Team IIT, saying that at least one cylinder of deadly chlorine gas had ...

AstraZeneca shot is good if safety issues can be overcome, U.S. official Fauci says

U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots.I think that ...

COVID ‘long way from over’ as cases and deaths surge – WHO

Although January and February saw six consecutive weeks of plummeting COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization WHO chief said that had gone into reverse, with last week yielding the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so fa...

Unrest flares again in Minnesota after fatal police shooting of Black motorist

A suburban Minneapolis police officer apparently drew her gun by mistake, instead of her Taser, when she shot a young Black man to death during a traffic stop, a police chief said on Monday, hours before a second night of unrest sparked by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021