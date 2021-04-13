Left Menu

ZF India to bear COVID vaccine cost for employees, family members

German auto parts giant ZF on Tuesday said it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccines for its employees and their family members in India.ZF India, which is a part of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, has over 3,000 employees working across its offices in Pune, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:15 IST
ZF India to bear COVID vaccine cost for employees, family members

German auto parts giant ZF on Tuesday said it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccines for its employees and their family members in India.

ZF India, which is a part of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, has over 3,000 employees working across its offices in Pune, Hyderabad and Coimbatore. The company, in a release, also said that ZF wants to take the positive learnings and experiences from the pandemic and extend Hybrid working for employees.

''ZF will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations for all its on-roll employees in India and their dependents including parents. With this initiative, ZF India will also support contract workers and support staff,'' it said.

ZF views this vaccination drive as an opportunity to overcome the coronavirus crisis in general and to immunize its workforce, the company said, adding , the drive has been rolled out with an aim to safeguard the wellbeing of the employees across its offices in Pune, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

''The vaccination drive is in line with our global safety policy of safeguarding our employees and their families along with our contract workforce who have been an important and a steady asset for our organization,'' said Aparnnaa Shriram head of HR India region.

The company further said that ZF India, Pune will also work with Primary Health Care centre, Karanjvihire, which is managing about 5 villages in Chakan zone.

''Our Technology Centre in Hyderabad, which is a key pillar for ZF Groups' software and digital product development and which is deeply integrated into the global ZF R&D network has grown substantially in terms of revenue as well as headcount during 2020 and continues with plans of multi-fold growth in 2021,” said Suresh KV, President, ZF India said.

As part of hybrid working, a combination of onsite working with two to three days virtual working per week (if job and site-specific responsibilities allow) could be the normal working week at ZF in the future, it said.

This global initiative would be adapted for each country and shaped per the local regulations and requirements, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe Syrian military helicopter deployed chemical weapon: OPCW

The UN-backed International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW released the findings of the second report by its Investigation and Identification Team IIT, saying that at least one cylinder of deadly chlorine gas had ...

AstraZeneca shot is good if safety issues can be overcome, U.S. official Fauci says

U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots.I think that ...

COVID ‘long way from over’ as cases and deaths surge – WHO

Although January and February saw six consecutive weeks of plummeting COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization WHO chief said that had gone into reverse, with last week yielding the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so fa...

Unrest flares again in Minnesota after fatal police shooting of Black motorist

A suburban Minneapolis police officer apparently drew her gun by mistake, instead of her Taser, when she shot a young Black man to death during a traffic stop, a police chief said on Monday, hours before a second night of unrest sparked by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021