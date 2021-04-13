Left Menu

Coforge to acquire 60 pc stake in SLK Global for Rs 918 crore

IT solutions major Coforge has signed definitive agreements to acquire 60 per cent stake in SLK Global Solutions for Rs 918 crore.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:24 IST
Coforge to acquire 60 pc stake in SLK Global for Rs 918 crore
Coforge will acquire 20 pc more stake from Fifth Third Bank after two years. Image Credit: ANI

IT solutions major Coforge has signed definitive agreements to acquire 60 per cent stake in SLK Global Solutions for Rs 918 crore. With this, SLK Global's founder Fifth Third Bank will be reduced to 40 per cent. Coforge said it will acquire another 20 per cent from Fifth Third Bank after two years.

The transaction is being funded by Coforge with a combination of internal accruals and external borrowings. SLK Global is a business process transformation firm offering digital solutions for financial services industry. It has deep domain expertise in the banking and insurance segments in North America.

"We are very excited to welcome SLK Global and about 7,000 employees into the Coforge family. We expect very strong business synergies to be generated through this transaction," said Coforge's Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh. "This differentiated, high growth, margin accretive business further strengthens our position in the North America financial services industry. SLK Global also provides Coforge with an attractive tier three India city delivery location," he said in a statement.

Coforge is a leading global IT solutions organisation, enabling clients to transform at the intersect of domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. SLK Global reported consolidated revenue of 62 million dollars (about Rs 455 crore) during FY20 and is expected to report consolidated revenue of 73 million dollars (about Rs 536 crore) during FY21, representing a growth of about 15 per cent despite the impact of Covid-19.

The business has registered a three-year revenue CAGR of over 17 per cent. It is a highly profitable business and will be EBITDA margin accretive to Coforge. KPMG acted as the advisor to Coforge and J Sagar Associates as its legal counsel on this transaction. Avendus Capital acted as the investment banker to all the sellers and Prabir Talati/Inflexion Advisers as the advisor to the Founders and SLK Global.

Quillon Partners acted as transaction counsel and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co acted as legal counsel to Fifth Third Bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe Syrian military helicopter deployed chemical weapon: OPCW

The UN-backed International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW released the findings of the second report by its Investigation and Identification Team IIT, saying that at least one cylinder of deadly chlorine gas had ...

AstraZeneca shot is good if safety issues can be overcome, U.S. official Fauci says

U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots.I think that ...

COVID ‘long way from over’ as cases and deaths surge – WHO

Although January and February saw six consecutive weeks of plummeting COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization WHO chief said that had gone into reverse, with last week yielding the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so fa...

Unrest flares again in Minnesota after fatal police shooting of Black motorist

A suburban Minneapolis police officer apparently drew her gun by mistake, instead of her Taser, when she shot a young Black man to death during a traffic stop, a police chief said on Monday, hours before a second night of unrest sparked by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021