Left Menu

Net indirect tax collections in FY21 up 12 pc to actual revenue receipts in FY20

Provisional figures for indirect tax collections (GST and non-GST) for 2020-21 show that net revenue collections are at Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to Rs 9.54 lakh crore for 2019-20, marking a growth of 12.3 per cent, the government said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:00 IST
Net indirect tax collections in FY21 up 12 pc to actual revenue receipts in FY20
Several measures taken by the government helped in improving GST compliance.. Image Credit: ANI

Provisional figures for indirect tax collections (GST and non-GST) for 2020-21 show that net revenue collections are at Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to Rs 9.54 lakh crore for 2019-20, marking a growth of 12.3 per cent, the government said on Tuesday. Net indirect tax collection for 2020-21 shows that 108.2 per cent of the revised estimates of indirect taxes for 2020-21 has been achieved, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

As regards customs, net tax collections stood at Rs 1.32 lakh crore during 2020-21 as compared to Rs1.09 lakh crore during the previous financial rear, registering a growth of 21 per cent. Net tax collections on account of central excise and service tax (arrears) during 2020-21 stood at Rs 3.91 lakh crore as compared to Rs 2.45 lakh crore in the previous financial year, registering a growth of more than 59 per cent.

Net tax collections on account of GST of Centre (CGST+IGST+ Compensation Cess) during 2020-21 is Rs 5.48 lakh crore as compared to Rs 5.99 lakh crore in the previous financial year. Revised estimates of net GST collection including CGST and compensation cess for FY 2020-21 was Rs 5.15 lakh crore. Thus the actual net GST collections is 106 per cent of total targeted collection though these are 8 per cent lower than the last FY's collection.

The GST collections were severely affected in first half of the financial year on account of Covid. However, in the second half, the GST collections registered a good growth and collections exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore in each of the last six months. March saw an all-time high of GST collection at Rs 1.24 lakh crore after good figures in January and February. Several measures taken by the Central government helped in improving compliance in GST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Celebs to blame for bed shortage at Mumbai hospitals: Minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...

‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe Syrian military helicopter deployed chemical weapon: OPCW

The UN-backed International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW released the findings of the second report by its Investigation and Identification Team IIT, saying that at least one cylinder of deadly chlorine gas had ...

AstraZeneca shot is good if safety issues can be overcome, U.S. official Fauci says

U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots.I think that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021