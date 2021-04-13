Left Menu

DOT School of Design organises 'Aala' - An interactive design convention sheds light on prospects for students

To remove all apprehensions from the minds of design students and pave the way for their future in the design field, 'Aala' an interactive design convention was organized by Industrial Connect (INCO) from the Chennai-based DOT School of Design for its students in the city recently.

13-04-2021
DOT School of Design Organises 'Aala'. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): To remove all apprehensions from the minds of design students and pave the way for their future in the design field, 'Aala' an interactive design convention was organized by Industrial Connect (INCO) from the Chennai-based DOT School of Design for its students in the city recently. INCO, an initiative of DOT School of Design that helps enhance career prospects while addressing the industry's ever-changing needs. DOT School of Design also furthers the spirit of entrepreneurship in budding minds.

Aala served as an interactive platform for students to connect with industrial veterans and practitioners from various design fields. The convention highlighted the prospects in the field of design. Eminent personalities from the field of design such as Shivakumar - Head of Design, Royal Enfield, Vasanth Joshua - Founder, Find Creative, Deepak - Founder, Mantiz Atelier Design Studio, Sanah Sharma - Founder, Sanah Sharma, Ashwath - Founder, 1405 Design, Sathyaseelan - Head of Design, Ashok Leyland, Arumugham Manivel - Independent Artist, Chippy - Inoxx Technologies, Jegadeesh Adusumalli - Founder, Amalgam Design Lab, and Balasubramanian - Independent Artist participated in the event.

Deepika, Founder, and Head of Academics, DOT School of Design believe design students should be trained comprehensively on the three tiers of design, which are Design of the past, present, and the future. By understanding the progressive timeline of design and its history, by learning the current industrial requirements with an eye for future trends and technologies, we can produce well-equipped design professionals for the growth of the entire design sector. Muzna Nishath, the Coordinator of INCO at DOT School of Design added that "Localization of design is often overlooked, but learning to incorporate local elements and context into a design is an important part of design education. The students at DOT are fortunate to pursue their education in a college dedicated to design in their locality."

A discussion panel was held between the guests and the students. The guests elaborated on their design field and provided students with insights on industry requirements and the challenges to overcome in this enterprising field. A Question & Answer session between the students and industry professionals helped clarify the doubts about a career in the field of design. The professionals emphasized that the design industry will witness unprecedented growth in the upcoming years. The industry professionals' expertise and their guidance for the students through 'Aala' formed the core discussion.

The event screened a presentation on the idea behind the DOT School of Design and its facilities. It also featured a short clip about the aspirations of the INCO cell. The event concluded with an initiation process to sign over 50 MOUs with Industries to collaborate knowledge sharing between the students and industry professionals.

