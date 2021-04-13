Left Menu

Three fishermen feared killed as ship collides with boat

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:54 IST
At least three fishermen are feared dead and nine others are missing after their fishing boat collided with a foreign vessel off the coast of Mangaluru early on Tuesday, sources said.

The boat, IFB Rabah, with 14 fishermen on board, had set off from Beypore in Kozhikode district of Kerala Sunday evening.

The boats owner Jaffer said in Kozhikode that he had received information that three of them died in the mishap.

Seven of the fishermen are from Tamil Nadu and the remaining from West Bengal and Odisha.

Two fishermen have been saved from the sea, the Indian Coast Guard said.

''In a swift sea-air #SAR operation @IndiaCoastGuard deployed 03 #ICG ships & aircraft to search for 14 fishermen of IFB Rabah approx 43 NM west #NewMangalore #today. 02 crew found, search for other crew in progress,'' it tweeted.

It is learnt that a ship from Singapore, MV APL Le Havre, had collided with the boat.

The Coast Guard said three of its vessels and choppers are continuing the search for the missing fishermen.

