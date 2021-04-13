Left Menu

Equity indices rebound led by auto stocks

Equity benchmark indices closed 1.3 per cent higher on Tuesday as the government fast-tracked emergency approvals for foreign-produced Covid vaccines amid alarming spike of coronavirus infections across India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:29 IST
Equity indices rebound led by auto stocks
M&M moved up by 7.7 pc on Tuesday to Rs 810 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed 1.3 per cent higher on Tuesday as the government fast-tracked emergency approvals for foreign-produced Covid vaccines amid alarming spike of coronavirus infections across India.The BSE S&P Sensex closed 661 points or 1.35 per cent higher at 48,544 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 194 points or 1.36 per cent to 14,505. Except for Nifty IT which dropped by 3.3 per cent and pharma which dipped by 1.2 per cent, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank up by 4.5 per cent, private bank by 3.2 per cent, auto by 4.3 per cent and metal by 3.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra moved up by 7.7 per cent to Rs 810 per share. Tata Motors accelerated by 5.4 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 4.6 per cent. Private lenders also ticked up with Axis Bank advancing by 4.4 per cent and ICICI Bank by 3.9 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, ONGC and HDFC too traded with a positive bias.

However, Tata Consultancy Services dropped by 3.9 per cent on profit booking. A day earlier, the IT software major had posted 15 per cent jump in its net profit for March quarter year-on-year at Rs 9,246 crore. Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies also cracked along with pharma majors like Dr Reddy's and Cipla.

Meanwhile, Asia share markets were cautious after US markets weakened as investors anticipated the start of corporate earnings seasons. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.72 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.15per cent. South Korea's Kospi was 1.07 per cent higher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy months signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.Still, there are gl...

COVID-19: Pakistanis forced to opt for expensive jabs from private markets amid slow govt vaccination drive

The Pakistani government is facing double trouble as hospital beds are filling up amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and the vaccination program is progressing at a slow rate due to delayed deliveries and limited supplies. Pakist...

U.S. to base additional troops in Germany in reversal of Trump policy

The United States will ramp up its forces in Germany amid the latest tensions with Russia over Ukraine, abandoning former President Donald Trumps plans to withdraw around 12,000 of the 36,000 troops from the fellow NATO country. I briefed t...

Singapore's Grab strikes $40 bln deal in record SPAC merger

Southeast Asias biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab Holdings, agreed a merger on Tuesday with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp securing a valuation of nearly 40 billion and paving the way for a coveted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021