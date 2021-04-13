Left Menu

Non-lfie insurers witness 5 pc rise in gross direct premium collection in FY21 of over Rs 1.98 lakh cr

Insurance and merger of HDFC Ergo Health into HDFC Ergo General.The two specialised PSU insurers -- Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited and ECGC Limited -- registered 26.23 per cent jump in their collective premium in FY21 at Rs 13,174.60 crore.However, Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited saw a jump of 29.39 per cent in gross premium collection during the year at Rs 12,112.34 crore, ECGC Ltd witnessed a decline of 1.23 per cent at Rs 1,062.26 crore.The total number of non-life insurers now stands decreased to 32 from 34 earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:23 IST
Non-lfie insurers witness 5 pc rise in gross direct premium collection in FY21 of over Rs 1.98 lakh cr

The gross direct premium written by the non-life insurance companies witnessed a 5.2 per cent increase in 2020-21 to Rs 1,98,734.68 crore, data from Irdai showed.

All the non-life insurance companies wrote gross direct premium of Rs 1,88,916.61 crore in 2019-20.

In the month of March 2021, the total premium by all the players stood at Rs 19,298.85 crore, up by over 17 per cent from Rs 15,635.42 crore in the year ago same month, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data.

The data as of March 2021 is provisional and unaudited.

Among the 25 general insurers in the non-life insurance sector, the total premium in FY21 increased by 3.35 per cent to Rs 1,69,840.05 crore as against Rs 1,64,328.20 in te year-ago fiscal.

In the standalone private health insurers category, the total premium written by five players rose by 11.08 per cent to Rs 15,720.04 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 14,151.70 crore. Earlier, there were seven standalone health insurance providers, which now stand decreased to five after takeover of Reliance Health portfolio by Reliance General. Insurance and merger of HDFC Ergo Health into HDFC Ergo General.

The two specialised PSU insurers -- Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited and ECGC Limited -- registered 26.23 per cent jump in their collective premium in FY21 at Rs 13,174.60 crore.

However, Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited saw a jump of 29.39 per cent in gross premium collection during the year at Rs 12,112.34 crore, ECGC Ltd witnessed a decline of 1.23 per cent at Rs 1,062.26 crore.

The total number of non-life insurers now stands decreased to 32 from 34 earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Government should ban political rallies, religious gatherings to prevent spread of COVID-19: Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sought ban political rallies, religious congregations, and protest movements.Considering the unanimous ...

Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds India's vaccination drive, says speed is satisfactory

Extolling the central governments efforts in vaccinating people of the country against COVID-19, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the vaccination speed in the country is satisfactory. The second wave of COVID-19 is a global phenomeno...

NHAI makes deployment of Network Survey Vehicle mandatory to improve road quality

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Tuesday said it has made deployment of Network Survey Vehicle NSV mandatory to ensure a better quality of roads.NSV uses a high-resolution camera to capture images of highways and has several...

Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy months signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.Still, there are gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021