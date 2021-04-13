CCI approves APSEZ acquisition of 89.6 pc of equity in Gangavaram Port
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 89.6 per cent of equity shareholding in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act 2002.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:07 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 89.6 per cent of equity shareholding in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act 2002. APSEZ is an integrated port infrastructure services provider currently present across 11 domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The company manages complete logistics chain that is from vessels management to anchorage, pilotage, tug pulling, berthing, goods handling internal transport, storage and handling, processing and final evacuation by road or rail. GPL is engaged to own, develop and operate the deep-water port at Gangavaram in Andhra Pradesh pursuant to a concession agreement on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer basis with the government of Andhra Pradesh for a concession period of 30 years from the date of commercial operations and entitled for a further period of 20 years (two periods of 10 years each). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four killed, over 60 injured in mishap in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu reports 2,279 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Today Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of CM K Palaniswami. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of the state: PM Modi at his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu.
I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.
Tamil Nadu Petroproducts chalks out Rs 435 cr investment plan