COVID-19 reports of accused awaited, MP cops walk in PPE kits

After a video of two Madhya Pradesh railway policemen clad in PPE kits went viral on social media, officials in Jabalpur on Tuesday said the attire of their personnel was out of precaution as the coronavirus test reports of the two accused they were along with were awaited.

The two personnel had to walk with the two accused to the central jail here as the vehicle in which they had taken the latter for coronavirus tests to a hospital broke down mid-way while returning, railway police in charge Sunil Nemu said.

