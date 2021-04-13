FIEO asks MP govt to include exports in list of essential services

Apex exporters body FIEO on Tuesday urged the Madhya Pradesh government to include the export sector in the list of essential services so that the entire chain to execute the shipment orders are allowed to function during the curbs to check the rising coronavirus infections.

'Corona curfew' has been imposed in about 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said it is important that the manufacturing units are supported by their offices which not only manage their inventories but also ensure timely supply of raw material, filing of tax return, filing of e-way bills for transportation of goods, and managing of outward supplies.

''The exporting units employ millions of workers. Units have strict timelines to execute the orders else the same may attract heavy penalties including shifting of such orders to other competing countries. It is, therefore, necessary that the exports sector should be covered in the list of essential services,'' it said in a statement.

Since exports play a pivotal role in a country's economy and more so in case of Madhya Pradesh, it was requested to permit private offices to be opened with 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength so that necessary support, to run the manufacturing, can be provided for seamless and smooth functioning of factories, it added.

Chairman, FIEO – Western Region has requested to look into the issue sympathetically and expeditiously so that the export manufacturing sector continues to provide support to Madhya Pradesh exports. Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, among other cities of the state have been put restrictions to stem the coronavirus infections.

