Left Menu

FIEO asks MP govt to include exports in list of essential services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:53 IST
FIEO asks MP govt to include exports in list of essential services

Apex exporters body FIEO on Tuesday urged the Madhya Pradesh government to include the export sector in the list of essential services so that the entire chain to execute the shipment orders are allowed to function during the curbs to check the rising coronavirus infections.

'Corona curfew' has been imposed in about 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said it is important that the manufacturing units are supported by their offices which not only manage their inventories but also ensure timely supply of raw material, filing of tax return, filing of e-way bills for transportation of goods, and managing of outward supplies.

''The exporting units employ millions of workers. Units have strict timelines to execute the orders else the same may attract heavy penalties including shifting of such orders to other competing countries. It is, therefore, necessary that the exports sector should be covered in the list of essential services,'' it said in a statement.

Since exports play a pivotal role in a country's economy and more so in case of Madhya Pradesh, it was requested to permit private offices to be opened with 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength so that necessary support, to run the manufacturing, can be provided for seamless and smooth functioning of factories, it added.

Chairman, FIEOWestern Region has requested to look into the issue sympathetically and expeditiously so that the export manufacturing sector continues to provide support to Madhya Pradesh exports. Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, among other cities of the state have been put restrictions to stem the coronavirus infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Target is to have 20,000 Indian students in France by 2025: French FM

By Sahil Pandey In order to boost the student exchange program, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, on Tuesday said his country targets to enroll 20,000 Indian students in higher institutions by 2025.We se...

UP guv appeals to religious leaders to encourage people to take vaccine against COVID-19

Lucknow, Apr 13 UP Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Tuesday appealed to religious leaders to motivate the eligible people to take the vaccine against coronavirus in view of the more dangerous second wave of Covid-19.Addressing a virtu...

COVID-19: Chorus grows louder for cancellation of class 10, 12 board exams; no decision by CBSE yet

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases even as the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE said it has not taken any decision yet in...

Israeli TV cites officials blaming Iran for attack on ship off UAE

Israels top-rated television news quoted unnamed Israeli officials as blaming Iran for an attack on an Israeli-owned ship off the United Arab Emirates coast on Tuesday.There were no casualties in the attack, Channel 12 TV added.Writing by D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021