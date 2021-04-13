Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccines in India: in a nutshell

Preliminary data from its phase 3 trial shows the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 81 per cent.COVISHIELD Co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and known as Covishield in India, the vaccine uses a viral vector, an engineered version of adenoviruses that infect chimpanzees to carry the gene responsible for the spike protein of the novel coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:36 IST
COVID-19 vaccines in India: in a nutshell

The Drugs Control General of India has permitted emergency use of Covid vaccine Sputnik V with certain conditions, clearing the way for a third vaccine in addition to Covishield and Covaxin. Besides, the government on Tuesday also fast-tracked emergency approval for other jabs. Here is what the vaccines are all about: COVAXIN Manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, it uses an inactivated virus. It is developed by chemically treating novel coronavirus samples to make them incapable of reproduction. Given as two doses four weeks apart, the therapeutic can be stored between 2-8 degrees Celsius. Preliminary data from its phase 3 trial shows the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 81 per cent.

COVISHIELD Co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and known as Covishield in India, the vaccine uses a viral vector, an engineered version of adenoviruses that infect chimpanzees to carry the gene responsible for the spike protein of the novel coronavirus. It requires two doses given four weeks apart to produce the desired effects. The vaccine has an efficacy of 70 per cent after the first dose. Global clinical trials of the vaccine showed that when people were given a half dose and then a full dose, effectiveness hit 90 per cent. It can also be safely stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

SPUTNIK V Sputnik V from Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute is the latest vaccine approved for emergency use in India. Sputnik V uses a cold-type virus vector. It is engineered to be harmless, as a carrier to deliver a small fragment of the coronavirus to the body. Safely exposing the body to a part of the virus's genetic code in this way allows it to recognize the threat and learn to fight it off, without the risk of becoming ill. Sputnik V has been shown to have 92 per cent efficacy. It is given in two doses, three weeks apart. It can be stored at temperatures between 2-8 degrees Celsius.

POSSIBLY IN THE PIPELINE: MODERNA The mRNA vaccine by US-based company Moderna has been shown to have 94.1 per cent efficacy. In this type of vaccine, the messenger RNA -- or mRNA -- acts as a blueprint for the production of the coronavirus spike protein.

The cells of the vaccine recipient use this mRNA segment to produce the viral protein to train the immune system for a future encounter with the infectious coronavirus.

Administered as two doses 28 days apart, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator at 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to 30 days. At -20 degrees Celsius it can be stored for up to six months.

PFIZER-BIONTECH The US-backed Pfizer-Biontech's COVID-19 preventive, like the Moderna vaccine, is based on the segments of the genetic material of the novel coronavirus. Preliminary data from the clinical trials showed that two doses of the vaccine given three weeks apart provided efficacy of 94 per cent.

One limitation for the Pfizer vaccine has been its requirement for ultracold storage -- up to -70 degrees Celsius.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON The adenovirus vectored vaccine by the American company is provided as a single dose. The company had noted that the therapeutic can be stored for up to three months when refrigerated at 2-8 degrees Celsius, and up to two years when frozen at -20 degrees Celsius. The overall efficacy of the J&J vaccine was found to be 66 per cent globally, and 72 per cent in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Remdesivir portal to come up soon, Nagpur collector tells HC

The Nagpur collector on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a centralised portal for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19, will be set up and given wide publicity.A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A B Borka...

COVID vaccine can be taken during Ramzan, say Islamic scholars

Taking the COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate the Ramzan fast, Muslim scholars said on Tuesday, appealing to people not to stop taking the shots during the roza period.A fatwa saying that COVID-19 vaccines can be taken in Ramzan was also ...

USAID airlifting shelter supplies for Ethiopians affected by conflict in Tigray

The U.S. Agency for International Development USAID is airlifting 1,500 rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting to contribute to emergency shelter efforts for more than 82,500 people affected by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopias Tigray region....

Delhi reports record 13,468 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload crosses 43,000-mark

A new surge of 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021