Left Menu

Spain pushes ahead with recovery plan while waiting for EU funds

Spain will press ahead with its economic recovery plan despite an expected delay to the arrival of European Union support funds, financing initial investments via government borrowing, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:50 IST
Spain pushes ahead with recovery plan while waiting for EU funds

Spain will press ahead with its economic recovery plan despite an expected delay to the arrival of European Union support funds, financing initial investments via government borrowing, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday. The budget passed by parliament in December earmarks 27 billion euros ($32.23 billion) in investment spending this year. Sanchez is due to present a broader recovery plan to parliament on Wednesday that foresees 72 billion euros of investment by the end of 2023.

"Whatever the EU's delay, we have already allocated the resources for Spain," Sanchez told a news conference on Tuesday after explaining the plan's main lines. The prime minister gave details of projects worth 50 billion euros, including 6.8 billion euros for housing reform and 13.2 billion euros in sustainable mobility, boosting the key automotive industry.

Spain is due to receive about 140 billion euros ($166 billion) from the EU to help it recover from the COVID-19 crisis. About half the funds will come in the form of grants and the rest will be loans. But Germany's constitutional court has blocked without a time-frame the ratification of legislation allowing the EU to conduct joint borrowing, delaying distribution of the funds.

Madrid will submit its investment plan to Brussels for approval by the end of April, Sanchez said, later than an earlier March deadline. "There are still elements to fine-tune with the European Commission," he told the news conference, without explaining which elements were dragging out the long back-and-forth with Brussels.

Although it intends to proceed with its spending plans, Spain now expects the money arriving at the end of the year. That will postpone the bulk of the economic impact to 2022 and the government last week downgraded its growth forecast for this year to 6.5% from 9.8%. The European Union recovery funds will boost economic growth by 2 percentage points annually in the coming years, according to government calculations.

Spain will use the money to finance 110 major investment projects, Sanchez said, including nearly 8.3 billion euros for helping the public administration and small and medium-sized enterprises digitalize. ($1 = 0.8378 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Remdesivir portal to come up soon, Nagpur collector tells HC

The Nagpur collector on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a centralised portal for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19, will be set up and given wide publicity.A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A B Borka...

COVID vaccine can be taken during Ramzan, say Islamic scholars

Taking the COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate the Ramzan fast, Muslim scholars said on Tuesday, appealing to people not to stop taking the shots during the roza period.A fatwa saying that COVID-19 vaccines can be taken in Ramzan was also ...

USAID airlifting shelter supplies for Ethiopians affected by conflict in Tigray

The U.S. Agency for International Development USAID is airlifting 1,500 rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting to contribute to emergency shelter efforts for more than 82,500 people affected by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopias Tigray region....

Delhi reports record 13,468 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload crosses 43,000-mark

A new surge of 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021