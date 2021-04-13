Left Menu

CCI proposes to tweak confidentiality regime during proceedings; seeks public comments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:57 IST
CCI proposes to tweak confidentiality regime during proceedings; seeks public comments

Fair trade watchdog CCI plans to tweak the norms pertaining to confidentiality requests made by parties concerned during proceedings under the competition law.

Changes have been proposed as the present practice and procedure are highly onerous and unsatisfactory not only for the parties but also for the regulator which has caused unnecessary litigation and delays in concluding the inquiry, according to the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Comments from stakeholders on the proposed changes have been sought till May 12.

The watchdog said comments have been invited on the ''proposed review of the extant confidentiality regime in light of experience gained and difficulties faced,'' as per a communication posted on CCI website.

Under the competition law, there is a statutory restriction on disclosure of certain information during a proceeding in order to maintain sanctity of the information relating to any enterprise. Now, the regulator has proposed changes to regulations regarding the extant confidentiality regime. The regime provides a detailed mechanism to deal with the confidentiality request made by the parties and provides the procedure and the parameters for such claims.

The regulator noted that the present practice of filing of pleadings in two versions -- confidential and non-confidential -- would continue but on ''self-certified basis'', stating and undertaking categorically that such versions have been prepared in accordance with the parameters for seeking confidentiality as per the new regulation.

''This would obviate the need for determination of confidentiality claims and the consequent appeals arising therefrom and would result in swifter disposal of inquiries,'' CCI said in the communication.

Company secretaries/ compliance officers or any other senior officer authorised by the party concerned would give such undertakings.

Among others, the existing regime which enables the informant to seek confidentiality over its identity on merely making a request in writing is also proposed to be done away with.

The regulator has also proposed setting up of a ''confidentiality ring'' which will comprise authorised representatives (internal and external) of the parties who would be able to review the entire case records in an unredacted form, subject to appropriate undertakings against disclosure.

''Such a mechanism would enable all the parties to have access to all the relevant documents and at the same time, would also ensure that the business sensitive or commercially sensitive information is protected against disclosure to any unauthorised person which may include officials and/ or employees of their competitors... or any other person whatsoever,'' CCI said.

A set up similar to confidentiality ring may also be constituted at the level of DG's office, if required, for investigation purposes, it added.

DG (Director General) is the investigation arm of the regulator.

The role of informant in such an arrangement would be decided on a case to case basis by the regulator so that commercially sensitive information is not unduly accessed by the informants. In appropriate cases, the informant through its authorised representatives may be made part of the confidentiality ring, the regulator said.

''However, the Commission may accord confidentiality over the identity of the Informant in appropriate cases,'' as per the regulator.

Presently, the parties file submissions to the DG or the Commission in confidential and non-confidential versions along with an application for seeking confidentiality which necessitates a clause by clause disposal of such claims.

If DG declines claim of confidentiality, the aggrieved party may file an appeal before the Commission challenging the order, which again requires a clause by clause examination of such claims in appeal.

After the final disposal of such claims, parties have to submit revised versions in light and in accordance with the final decision on confidentiality claims. This necessitates multiple filings by the parties and record keeping, according to the communication.

Moreover, on many occasions, the parties seek access to confidential versions of the submissions/ filings/ DG report by other parties so as to effectively present their cases.

''As the markets are dynamic, any delay in concluding the process defeats the purpose of anti-trust investigations,'' it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

ECI issues notice to TMC leader for "dreadful game will be played" remark

The Election Commission of India ECI on Tuesday showcaused the Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for his comment that a dreadful game will be played in the ongoing elections in the state, an official said.The ECI...

AAP slams BJP-ruled MCD over Shastri Park furniture market fire

Senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Tuesday said a massive fire had gutted close to 272 municipal corporation stalls here but not one representative of the BJP-ruled MCD had visited the spot yet. He said that after a c...

AIIMS' RDA runs 7-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for resident doctors

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMSs Resident Doctors Association RDA is running a seven-day vaccination drive against COVID-19 for resident doctors who missed their doses due to their busy schedule. The RDA wants mess and other a...

UNHCR supporting Mexico amid sharp increase in number of asylum claims

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is supporting Mexico to strengthen and expand its asylum procedures, amid a sharp increase in the number of people seeking asylum in the country.In the first quarter of 2021, Mexicos Commission for Refugee Assi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021