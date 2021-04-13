Left Menu

Pune: COVID-19 surge, lockdown fear keep migrants on the edge

There are queues at railway stations, bus depots etc as well, he added.Batwal said workers are being tested for the infection, but some of them fear they would be asked to leave their rented accommodation if their landlords know about their positive status.Meanwhile, the Pune chapter of The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India CREDAI asked people not to panic, with its president Anil Pharande claiming lodging conditions for workers at construction sites had improved.Frequency of health check-ups has been drastically increased.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:50 IST
Pune: COVID-19 surge, lockdown fear keep migrants on the edge

Pune railway station has been witnessing passenger rush for outstation trains for the past few days, amid talk of lockdown being imposed in Maharashtra, and industrial bodies on Tuesday said at least 10 per cent of the migrant workforce of the district's Chakan belt may have left for home.

Incidentally, on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15-day curfew, excluding essential services from its ambit, to tackle the surge in cases.

''As the number of cases are increasing, and there is talk of a lockdown, some workers, out of fear, are returning to their homes in districts within Maharashtra as well as other states,'' Dileel Batwal, Secretary, Federation of Chakan Industries.

''There are some 5 lakh workers in Chakan industrial belt and 10 per cent of this workforce has left the city due to the lockdown fear, especially because of the horrendous experience last year. There are queues at railway stations, bus depots etc as well,'' he added.

Batwal said workers are being tested for the infection, but some of them fear they would be asked to leave their rented accommodation if their landlords know about their positive status.

Meanwhile, the Pune chapter of The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) asked people not to panic, with its president Anil Pharande claiming lodging conditions for workers at construction sites had improved.

''Frequency of health check-ups has been drastically increased. Very soon CREDAI Pune Metro is starting vaccination drive for construction workers with help from PMRDA, PCMC and PMC. This is definitely giving confidence to workers,'' said Pharande.

He, however, admitted that a large chunk of migrant workers may want to go back to their hometowns in the current situation.

When contacted, Manoj Jhawar, PRO, Pune Railway Division, said those who are coming to the railway station are travelling with confirmed tickets as no general ticket is being issued, adding that even the general coach is being sent as a reserved coach.

There is no panic situation at Pune railway station, he said, though he added that all north-bound trains were running at 100 per cent occupancy, with each service catering to 1400 to 1500 passengers.

He said the rush at the railway station may be of those people who are coming to board trains well in advance to be on the safe side as other modes of public transport are restricted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

It was an excellent fightback, won't see a game like this: Rohit

A pleased Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his team for an excellent fightback against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that one doesnt get to see these kind of tantalisingly close games.Mumbai Indians came back strongly in the last ...

Efforts on to stop me from campaigning: Mamata after end of ban on canvassing

Minutes after the 24 -hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and wont be cowed down by the intimidation ...

4 held after seizure of 207 cartons of smuggled liquor, 4 country-made pistols

Police here have arrested four suspected bootleggers following a seizure of 207 cartons of country-made foreign liquor smuggled from Haryana, and allegedly meant for wooing voters during the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said....

Dislodged ship held in Suez Canal as talks continue over $916 mln claim

A ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March is being held in the waterway as canal authorities pursue a 916 million compensation claim against the ships Japanese owner, one of the vessels insurers and canal sources said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021