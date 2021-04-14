Maha restrictions: House-helps can go to work, says BMC chief

Maha restrictions: House-helps can go to work, says BMC chiefPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 00:17 IST
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal said house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry on Tuesday under a 'break the chain' initiative that asked many establishments and non- essential services to close down till May 1.
Chahal told PTI that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period.
BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said a fresh set of orders will be issued tomorrow as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.
''We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it,'' Kakani said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kakani
- Rehabilitation ministry
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- Chahal
- Suresh Kakani
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Amid surge in cases, BMC to make 2,269 Covid beds available in private hospitals
Fire breaks out at seven clothes shop in Mumbai
5 men made to do 'murga walk' for trying to enter sea in Mumbai
IPL 2021: Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad, sweats it out in quarantine
Mumbai sees 4,758 COVID-19 cases; doubling rate now 50 days