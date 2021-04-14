Left Menu

20 killed, 3 injured when bus, truck crash in southern Egypt

The bus was travelling from Cairo on Tuesday when it turned over and was hit by the truck on a road in the southern province of Assiut, 320 kilometers south of Cairo, Assiut Governor Essam Saad said in a statement. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement said.Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 14-04-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 06:14 IST
20 killed, 3 injured when bus, truck crash in southern Egypt

A bus has overturned while trying to pass a truck on a highway in southern Egypt, causing a collision that killed at least 20 people and injured three others, authorities said on Wednesday. The bus was travelling from Cairo on Tuesday when it turned over and was hit by the truck on a road in the southern province of Assiut, 320 kilometers south of Cairo, Assiut Governor Essam Saad said in a statement. Both vehicles caught fire, it added.

Photos released by the governor's office showed a burned out bus, with rescue teams looking for survivors. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement said.

Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country's official statistics agency says around 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia suffer another reality check

Australias Matildas have suffered a second successive reality check in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics after being put to the sword 5-0 by World Cup finalists Netherlands on Tuesday, only three days after being hammered 5-2 by Germany. Jil...

New Zealand to end livestock exports due to animal welfare concerns

New Zealand said on Wednesday it will stop the export of livestock by sea following a transition period of up to two years, citing animal welfare concerns for a decision that will affect major trading partners including Australia and China....

Russia tries to ban Kosovo flag at UN -- unsuccessfully

Russia has tried for the first time to prevent Kosovos representative from speaking at the UN Security Council with the countrys flag in the background, saying the majority of council members dont recognize its independence from Serbia.The ...

Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan in 'personal signal'

Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Bidens request, in what a White House official called a personal signal of the president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021