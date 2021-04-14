Left Menu

Fund raising for public issues up 115 pc in FY21

An amount of Rs 46,029.71 crore and Rs 64,058.61 crore were raised through public issues and rights issue respectively in FY 2020-21 as against Rs 21,382.35 crore and Rs 55,669.79 crore raised last year, the government said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:00 IST
Fund raising for public issues up 115 pc in FY21
The jump was despite uncertainty prevailing owing to COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

An amount of Rs 46,029.71 crore and Rs 64,058.61 crore were raised through public issues and rights issue respectively in FY 2020-21 as against Rs 21,382.35 crore and Rs 55,669.79 crore raised last year, the government said on Wednesday. This is an increase of 115 per cent and 15 per cent respectively despite the uncertainty prevailing owing to COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

Similarly, around 2003 issues of corporate bonds for an amount of Rs 782,427.39 crore happened in FY 2020-21, surpassing the amount raised (Rs 689,686.19 crore) through 1,821 issues for the fiscal year 2019-20. Thus, while the number of issues increased by 10 per cent in FY 2020-21, the amount raised increased by 13.5 per cent as compared to previous financial year.

Indian capital market has shown its resilience to withstand the ripples caused by exogenous shocks like the pandemic. Assets under management (AUM) of mutual fund industry increased by 41 per cent from Rs 22.26 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 31.43 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021. The number of unique investors across mutual fund schemes also increased by 10 per cent from 2.08 crore as on March 31, 2020 to 2.28 crore as on March 31, 2021.

With increasing expansion of the mutual fund industry in smaller cities, the AUM from below top 30 cities increased by 54 per cent from Rs 348,167 crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 535,373 crore as on March 31, 2021. Investors in mutual fund industry may choose to invest in any of the 1,735 mutual fund schemes across categories as per their investment objective as on March 31, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus. Bhatt had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and was under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram...

S.Korea aims to fight Japan's Fukushima decision in world tribunal

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered officials on Wednesday to explore petitioning an international court over Japans decision to release water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, his spokesman said, amid protests by fisheries and envir...

COVID-19: Karnataka govt issues guidelines for Ramzan

The Karnataka government has issued a set of guidelines for Muslims to follow during the holy month of Ramzan, in view of growing coronavirus cases in the state.The government said the growing cases call for strict compliance of COVID-19 Ap...

Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'

Irans president has described Tehrans decision to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site an answer to your evilness. President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting. He said You wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021