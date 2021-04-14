Left Menu

Dislodged cargo ship fit for onward passage in Suez Canal - BSM

The technical manager of the container ship that became jammed across the Suez Canal last month said on Wednesday that the vessel was fit for onward passage but remained anchored pending an agreement between the owner and the canal authority. The Ever Given ship was declared suitable for onward passage from the Great Bitter Lake to Port Said, where she would be assessed again before departing for Rotterdam, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said in a statement.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:58 IST
The technical manager of the container ship that became jammed across the Suez Canal last month said on Wednesday that the vessel was fit for onward passage but remained anchored pending an agreement between the owner and the canal authority.

The Ever Given ship was declared suitable for onward passage from the Great Bitter Lake to Port Said, where she would be assessed again before departing for Rotterdam, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said in a statement. The Ever Given has been in the lake, which sits between two sections of the canal, since being dislodged on March 29. The 400-meter (430 yards) was stuck in the canal for six days, blocking traffic through the busy waterway.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has made a $916 million compensation claim against the ship's Japanese owner Shoei Kisen, according to UK Club, one of its insurers. The SCA has also obtained a court order to detain the ship as discussions over compensation continue.

"The SCA's decision to arrest the vessel is extremely disappointing. From the outset, BSM and the crew onboard have cooperated fully with all authorities," BSM CEO Ian Beveridge said in the statement. "BSM's primary goal is a swift resolution to this matter that will allow the vessel and crew to depart the Suez Canal."

BSM said it remained in touch with the crew, who were in good health and good spirits.

