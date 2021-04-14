Coronavirus: Night curfew imposed in UP's Bahraich

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Bahraich administration on Wednesday imposed a night curfew till April 30 in the district. District Magistrate Shambu Kumar said for effective control over the infection spread, a night curfew has been imposed in the district from April 14 to 30. He said the curfew restrictions will remain from 9 pm to 6 am. Earlier, similar restrictions were imposed by the authorities in Shravasti, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area.

