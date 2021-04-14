Left Menu

SpiceJet, GoAir decide not to carry Vivo's shipments after Hong Kong fire incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:56 IST
SpiceJet, GoAir decide not to carry Vivo's shipments after Hong Kong fire incident
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

SpiceJet and GoAir have decided not to carry any shipments of Vivo after a consignment of Chinese company's smartphones caught fire at the Hong Kong airport's tarmac on Sunday.

Moreover, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will soon take a decision on whether to issue any advisory regarding carrying of Vivo cargo by domestic carriers ''We will take a call tomorrow (Thursday),'' a senior DGCA official told PTI.

In a statement on this matter, Vivo spokesperson said it noticed that a shipment of goods, some of which were the company's products, got burned on the parking apron of Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday. ''We have paid high attention and immediately set up a special team to work closely with the local authorities to determine its cause,'' the spokesperson added.

Post the incident on Sunday, Hong Kong Airlines' cargo arm said it would not carry any shipments of Vivo and its two logistics partners.

In an internal circular dated April 13, 2021, Sanjiv Gupta, CEO-Cargo, SpiceJet, said, ''With immediate affect, acceptance of mobile and accessories shipments from company manufacturing vivo has been restricted till further notice on all SG flights.'' GoAir spokesperson told PTI ''all consignments from Vivo are on hold till such time we received clarification from the company''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly show similar antibody response to 1st dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots -UK study

The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizers and AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, scientists said on Wednesday...

Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party hopes to form

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday he would not be a candidate to lead the next government after his centre-right GERB fell well short of a parliamentary majority in an April 4 election, though it remains the biggest ...

Bharti Airtel announces new corporate structure to sharpen focus on digital

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday introduced a new corporate structure to sharpen the focus of the company in driving the rapidly unfolding digital opportunity in India while enabling it to unlock value. The new structure envisages Airtel Digital ...

Wells Fargo profit beats estimates as bank frees reserve funds

Wells Fargo Co reported first-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as the bank reduced its reserves by 1.6 billion and costs tied to its years-old sales practices scandal stabilized. The San Francisco-based lender did...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021