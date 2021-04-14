Air passengers to Bengal asked to undergo RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure
The West Bengal government on Wednesday issued a directive to air passengers coming to the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telegana to carry reports of their RT-PCR negative status conducted 72 hours before boarding the flights, a senior official said.The directive was given in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, mostly in the four states, he added.The test has to be carried out 72 hours prior to the passengers departure for Bengal.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:01 IST
''The test has to be carried out 72 hours prior to the passenger's departure for Bengal. There is no provision of getting the test done on arrival. The rule also applies for flights departing from the four states mentioned and are bound for Bagdogra and Andal (both in West Beengal) ,'' he added.
Bengal joins 10 other states that have imposed similar restriction, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
