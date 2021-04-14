Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as big banks kick off earnings season

U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after upbeat earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan boosted investor expectations of a strong rebound for corporate America amid swift COVID-19 vaccinations. Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose 3.3% after it reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit, capitalizing on record levels of global dealmaking activity.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:44 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as big banks kick off earnings season
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after upbeat earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan boosted investor expectations of a strong rebound for corporate America amid swift COVID-19 vaccinations.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose 3.3% after it reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit, capitalizing on record levels of global dealmaking activity. JPMorgan Chase & Co's shares fell 1.1% even as the largest U.S. bank's earnings jumped almost 400% in the first quarter, as it released more than $5 billion in reserves it had set aside to cover coronavirus-driven loan defaults.

"It certainly is a solid quarter (for banks) ... often the stocks run up into news and then at least initial reaction is some profit taking and we were seeing that this morning in JPMorgan," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. "I think investors who have invested in the banking sector will feel good about the results and which are likely keep them invested in the sector."

Wells Fargo & Co reported first-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street estimates as the bank reduced its reserves by $1.6 billion and costs tied to its years-old sales practices scandal stabilized. Shares of the bank dipped 0.7%. Seven out of the 11 main S&P 500 sectors were higher in early trading, with financials up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 banks index edged 0.3% lower.

The S&P 500 financials sector was one of the best performers in the first quarter, rising 15%, even as the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low in the near future. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to participate in a virtual Economic Club of Washington interview later in the day.

First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 25% in the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data. That would be the biggest quarterly gain since 2018, when tax cuts under former President Donald Trump had powered profit growth. Earnings at S&P 500 firms had dropped 12.8% in the first quarter of 2020 and 30.6% in the second, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

At 09:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.73 points, or 0.44% , to 33,823.00, the S&P 500 gained 4.13 points, or 0.10 %, to 4,145.72 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 15.22 points, or 0.11 %, to 14,011.32. Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms including Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings rose ahead of Coinbase Global Inc's listing on the Nasdaq, a day after bitcoin hit a record high of over $63,000.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 74 new highs and 12 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As NATO meets, Ukraine says Russia could store nuclear weapons in Crimea

Ukraines defence minister said on Wednesday that Russia was preparing to potentially store nuclear weapons in Crimea and warned that Moscow could attack Ukraine to ensure water supplies for the annexed peninsula. Andrii Taran, speaking just...

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Central Revenue building at ITO

A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Central Revenue CR building located at ITO in the national capital. As many as 14 fire engines have been rushed to the site and are engaged to douse the fire.The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the...

Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had isolated himself on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for the infection. After initial symptoms, I got myse...

EU throws weight behind Pfizer-BioNTech and new technology

In a stinging rebuke to pharma giant AstraZeneca, the European Union on Wednesday announced plans to negotiate a massive contract extension for Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine insisting the 27-nation bloc had to go with companies that had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021