Left Menu

DCPCR says 331 child labourers rescued in 2020-21 as against 202 in three preceding years

in 2020-21 as against 202 in the preceding three years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.This is an increase of nearly 490 per cent, displaying the DCPCRs renewed commitment to eliminating child labour in Delhi, it said.The DCPCR has been involved in rescue operations of 331 children in 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:59 IST
DCPCR says 331 child labourers rescued in 2020-21 as against 202 in three preceding years

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) facilitated the rescue of 331 child labourers from factories, bakery units, etc. in 2020-21 as against 202 in the preceding three years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is an increase of nearly 490 per cent, displaying the DCPCR's renewed commitment to eliminating child labour in Delhi, it said.

The DCPCR has been involved in rescue operations of 331 children in 2020-21. In the preceding three years, the DCPCR had facilitated rescue operations of 202 children overall, the child rights body said in its statement.

This is an increase of nearly 490 per cent displaying DCPCR's renewed commitment to eliminating child labour from Delhi, it said.

Children of different age groups were rescued with the help of several agencies from different places including factories, bakery units, auto centre units, as well as residential colonies where they were working as domestic help, the DCPCR said.

In most of the cases, these children were not paid minimum wages, had inordinately long working hours and unhygienic working conditions, it noted.

''The menace of child labour can be curbed only through citizen reporting and therefore we strongly encourage citizens to report instances of child labour on DCPCR's WhatsApp number (9599001855),'' said DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu.

The DCPCR has an incentive scheme to encourage citizens to report. For each instance reported and child rescued successfully, it awards a cash prize of Rs 1,000.

Citizens can win up to Rs 10,000 for reporting child labour, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Statistics for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Some statistics for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit, round two of the Formula One season Lap distance 4.909km. Total distance 309.276km 63 laps2020 winner Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes 2020 pole Valtteri Bottas Finla...

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen take their battle to Imola

Italys Imola circuit provides a fresh challenge for seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and young pretender Max Verstappen as the pair prepare for round two of their Formula One battle this weekend.The circuit, with the Santerno river...

Infosys Q4 profit up 17.5%, announces Rs 9,200 cr share buyback

Infosys on Wednesday posted a 17.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,076 crore for the March 2021 quarter over the year-ago period buoyed by large deal wins, and announced an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback programme at a maximum price of Rs...

Canada will not restrict AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says benefits outweigh risk

Canadas health ministry said on Wednesday it would not restrict use of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine after a review showed the benefits outweighed the very rare risk of blood clots.A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021