Left Menu

London stocks end higher led by gains in energy, travel stocks; Tesco weighs

However, gains were capped by Britain's biggest retailer Tesco, which tumbled 2% to the bottom of the FTSE 100, as the cost of adapting the business for the pandemic wiped out its "exceptionally strong" sales. The blue-chip FTSE 100 has risen 7.4% this year as investors bet on a faster pace of economic recovery as businesses reopen, further aided by vaccine rollouts and government stimulus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:45 IST
London stocks end higher led by gains in energy, travel stocks; Tesco weighs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and travel stocks, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20% drop in full-year pretax profit. The blue-chip index rose 0.7%, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell providing upward momentum, while commodity trader Glencore Plc was the top gainer, up 5.4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

"The FTSE 100 is still far away from its March 2020 highs, so there is good potential upside left and investors seem to be quite optimistic on UK equities as we enter the earnings season," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital. However, gains were capped by Britain's biggest retailer Tesco, which tumbled 2% to the bottom of the FTSE 100, as the cost of adapting the business for the pandemic wiped out its "exceptionally strong" sales.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 has risen 7.4% this year as investors bet on a faster pace of economic recovery as businesses reopen, further aided by vaccine rollouts and government stimulus. However, a recent surge in global COVID-19 cases and concerns of higher inflation have limited gains. The mid-cap index gained 0.4% with low-cost air carrier Easyjet giving the biggest boost, up 5.8%.

The wider travel sector gained 1.5% on hopes that the great British getaway would be possible this summer, with easyJet predicting that most of Europe would be open for travel and British Airways confident on routes to the United States, despite ongoing uncertainty. Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc rose 1.5% after China's health regulator approved Tagrisso, its lung cancer treatment, as an adjuvant treatment for patients with early-stage lung cancer.

Among other stocks, Robert Walters shares jumped 6.3% after the recruiting company forecast upbeat annual profit. Burberry Group added 1.2% as its French rival LVMH's first-quarter sales bounced back far more quickly than expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN-Habitat and Sweden disburse direct cash transfers in COVID-19 hit Kismayo

UN-Habitat has disbursed the first tranche of direct cash transfers of USD 70 each to 250 vulnerable households in Western Kismayo as part of the COVID-19 response within a larger project funded by the Government of Sweden which addresses y...

Addis Ababa EU-Africa Green Talk held to share blue economy best practices

The Acting African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment and the European Union Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries today joined more than 140 policy, community an...

BRIEF-Coinbase Global Class A Shares Open 52.4% Above Reference Price in NASDAQ debut

April 14 Reuters - COINBASE GLOBAL CLASS A SHARES OPEN AT 381 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS REFERENCE PRICE OF 250 PER SHARE Further company coverage...

Farmers pay tributes to Ambedkar; save country from 'company raj', Tikait urges people

Farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the Delhis Ghazipur border paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait urging people to save the country from the company raj.Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021