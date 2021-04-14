Addis Ababa EU-Africa Green Talk held to share blue economy best practices

The Acting African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment and the European Union Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries today joined more than 140 policy, community and business leaders from across Africa and Europe at the Addis Ababa EU-Africa Green Talk to share blue economy best practices and outline how to enable more sustainable investment to support coastal communities.

This seminar is conducted in the framework of the EU-Africa 30 days dialogue on green transition organised under the Portugal EU Presidency.

"Strengthening partnerships, collaboration and coordination is key to the implementation of the AU Blue Economy Strategy. We also need to strengthen our national and regional institutions, maintain the political momentum and support, as we work with relevant stakeholders towards our common goal of a sustainable Blue Economy for the present and future generations," said Josefa Sacko, African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment.

"Maritime renewable energy, food from the sea, sustainable coastal and maritime tourism, the blue bio-economy and many other activities constituting the blue economy will help us come out of this crisis stronger, healthier, more resilient and more sustainable. Today's dialogue between African and European partners will further strengthen our close cooperation to protect the jobs in the blue economy, increase the wellbeing of our coastal communities and deliver on environmental ambitions," said Virginijus Sinkevičius, European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

"The blue economy is a priority for the Portuguese EU Presidency and together with the European Investment Bank and the European Union Delegation to the African Union, we are pleased to hold the Addis Ababa Green Talk to strengthen the dialogue on blue economy best practices between Africa and Europe. Sustainable investment to provide clean oceans, harness marine energy, manage fish reserves and promote tourism are key for jobs, economic growth and social progress," said Ricardo Serrão Santos, Minister for the Sea, Government of the Portuguese Republic.

"The European Investment Bank has a unique technical, environmental and financial experience supporting sustainable investment and unlocking opportunities created by the blue economy across Africa, Europe and around the world. The Addis Ababa Green Talks bring together experts, leaders and investment partners to learn from each other and ensure that opportunities are not lost to better protect coastal regions and ensure that coastal communities thrive," said Ricardo Mourinho Félix, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

The virtual dialogue, organised by the European Investment Bank Representation to Ethiopia and the African Union, the Portuguese Embassy in Ethiopia, and the European Union Delegation to the African Union are one of more than 25 events being held across Africa and Europe ahead of the High-Level EU-Africa Green Investment Forum taking place in Lisbon on 23rd April.