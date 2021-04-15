Left Menu

RTGS facility to be unavailable for 14 hours on Sunday

The Real Time Gross Settlement (RGTS) service for fund transfers will not be available for 14 hours on April 18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:26 IST
RTGS facility to be unavailable for 14 hours on Sunday
RGTS is a secure system for funds transfer without any upper or maximum ceiling. Image Credit: ANI

The Real Time Gross Settlement (RGTS) service for fund transfers will not be available for 14 hours on April 18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said. "As technical upgrade of RBI's #RTGS is scheduled after the close of business of April 17, 2021, #RTGS service will not be available from 00:00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021. #NEFT system will continue to be operational as usual during this period for #moneytransfers," the RBI tweeted on Thursday.

Under RTGS, there is continuous and real-time settlement of fund-transfers individually on a transaction-by-transaction basis without netting. It is a safe and secure system for funds transfer without any upper or maximum ceiling and is available on all days on 24x7x365 basis. Last week, the central bank had proposed to expand RTGS and NEFT facilities to non-bank payment system firms in a phased manner. The objective of the move is to encourage participation of non-banks across payment systems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Warrior' ordered for season three with HBO Max deal

HBO has signed a deal to renew the former Cinemax series Warrior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has picked up a third season of the action-drama, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. Th...

WPI inflation spikes to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to over 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices.Also, the low base of March last year, when the data was computed with a low response rate due to the nationwide ...

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque died, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.Haque, 46, the partys nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidab...

IPL 2021: There is a family sort of vibe with Delhi Capitals, says Woakes

England pacer Chris Woakes said he is enjoying his time and having a family sort of vibe with his new Indian Premier League IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Woakes made his debut for Capitals in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021