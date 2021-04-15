Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.3% in its third session of gains, with miners and travel stocks leading the rise. UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 outperformed as a surge in metals prices lifted shares of companies such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP.

Swiss engineering company ABB rose 3.3% after raising its full-year sales outlook. French advertising group Publicis gained 2.6% as it returned to organic growth for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain's food delivery company Deliveroo slipped 1.5% even as its quarterly orders more than doubled in its first trading update since its underwhelming market debut last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)