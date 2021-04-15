Left Menu

Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the continent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.3% in its third session of gains, with miners and travel stocks leading the rise.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:47 IST
Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.3% in its third session of gains, with miners and travel stocks leading the rise. UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 outperformed as a surge in metals prices lifted shares of companies such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP.

Swiss engineering company ABB rose 3.3% after raising its full-year sales outlook. French advertising group Publicis gained 2.6% as it returned to organic growth for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain's food delivery company Deliveroo slipped 1.5% even as its quarterly orders more than doubled in its first trading update since its underwhelming market debut last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.Th...

Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it will acquire Cleartrip, an online travel technology company. Flipkart will acquire 100 per cent of Cleartrips shareholding as the company further enhances its investments to strengthen its digital ...

Russia registers 8,944 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow Russia, April 15 ANISputnik Russia registered 8,944 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,326 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,675,153, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, ...

Myanmar security forces arrest a main protest leader

Myanmar security forces arrested on Thursday one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule, Wai Moe Naing, as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa, a colleague said. Our brother Wai Moe Naing was ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021