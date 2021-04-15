FTSE 100 rises on miners boost, midcaps hit record high
London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in heavyweight mining stocks, while shares of Entain rose after its quarterly online net revenue leapt by 33%.Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:52 IST
London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in heavyweight mining stocks, while shares of Entain rose after its quarterly online net revenue leapt by 33%. The blue-chip index rose 0.3%, with the British gambling group adding 1.5% even as a drop in total net gaming revenue for the first quarter outweighed a bump in online betting during coronavirus lockdowns.
Miners added 1%, providing the biggest boost to the index as they tracked higher metal prices. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index also gained 0.3%, hitting a record high.
Among other stocks, home improvement retailer Kingfisher advanced 1.9% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "sell".
