Kajaria- An Undisputed Leader in Indian Tile Industry

State of the art manufacturing facilities Kajaria is the largest manufacturer of tiles in India and ranks at number eight globally with an annual production capacity of 73 million square meters.

New Delhi, Delhi, India– Business Wire India Kajaria is a name that finds its presence in the majority of homes in India. Its domineering position as India's No.1 Tile Company is incontrovertible, the company ranks at 8th largest tile manufacturer in the world. With a production capability of about 73 mnsq meters annually, the brand is synonymous with trust and innovativeness. One of the key features responsible for Kajaria's growth and popularity is its commitment to innovate.

The company's core product line is tiles of vivid varieties, textures, designs, and colors suitable for different parts of the indoors and the outdoors of a building. Keeping in pace with the changing demands of Indian consumers, Kajaria has worked from the front to intertwine innovation and creativity with practical and futuristic solutions. Owing to its accelerated growth strategy and focused approach, Kajaria has won numerous accolades from within the country and internationally. The brand has been a Superbrand winner for eleven consecutive times - it is the only ceramic tile brand to be awarded the prestigious Superbrand title. Other than that, the company has also won Asia's Most Promising Brand title, recognizing its supremacy in the tile manufacturing industry.

Driven by a passion for delivering nothing but the best quality, Kajaria is certified by ISO-9001:2008, SA-8000, ISO-14001, ISO-22000:2005, ISO-50001:2011, and is the proud member of the Indian Green Building Council. The performance of the company has been announced a few days back. While the share value of Kajaria Ceramics has touched a record-high, the company has boastful figures for Q3FY21 (October to December 2020).

Kajaria also takes pride in the fact that it has received unparalleled patronage from its customers - it can be aptly said that 'once a customer of Kajaria, always a customer of Kajaria'. The brand has recently launched several series and ranges of products to match the modern world's contemporary needs.

Shri Ashok Kajaria, the Chairman and Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., expressed pride in how the company has moved ahead in the growing market. Since the inception of the company in mid-1988, the management's futuristic thought process was ahead of its times. Shri Kajaria also admitted that the company has largely focused on enhancing operational efficiency while adopting progressive strategies and innovative initiatives to propel outstanding business performance. To read the full message of the Chairman, click https://www.kajariaceramics.com/chairman-message.php. State of the art manufacturing facilities Kajaria is the largest manufacturer of tiles in India and ranks at number eight globally with an annual production capacity of 73 million square meters. A company that started with a production capacity of 1 million sq. meters about three decades back today has a product line consisting of more than 2800 designs for wall and floor tiles, including ceramic, vitrified, and designer tiles. It boasts eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities - one plant in Uttar Pradesh at Sikandrabad, two in Rajasthan at Gailpur and Malootana, three in Gujarat, and two units in Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada and Srikalahasti.

The brand's penchant for investing in Research and Development and using the latest techniques and tools are the main driving forces behind its rise to become India's number 1 tile company. The brand is known for its superior quality products made by cutting-edge automated and robotic technology that automatically minimizes human error chances.

